Ewa Harr from the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. The 42nd Annual Fall Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is this Saturday. October 8th and Sunday, October 9th at Claudius Crozet Park. As always proceeds benefit the park and this year’s edition features over 120 artists as well as live music, art demos, a children’s area, food trucks and Virginia wine, beer and cider and parking is free. More information, tickets and a link to donate can be found here: https://www.crozetfestival.com/

CROZET, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO