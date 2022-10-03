Read full article on original website
Charlottesville City Schools asks Gov. Youngkin to drop proposed transgender student guidelines
School Board Statement in Support of Transgender and Non-Binary Students. Respect and Safety for Students are Non-negotiable. Charlottesville City Schools is asking Governor Youngkin’s administration to drop proposed new guidance that would undermine the division’s ability to support students who identify as transgender and non-binary. In a letter...
City raises pay for CAT and school bus personnel
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Before City Council passed the collective bargaining ordinance, City Manager Michael Rogers announced major change in compensation for city CAT and school bus drivers. Toward that, Rogers announced transit and school bus driver pay as of yesterday start at $21-an-hour… bus aide pay begins at $18-an-hour… and drivers with more than a year’s service along with technicians and maintenance personnel are getting a 12% market adjustment.
City leaf collection begins Monday, October 31st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- The City of Charlottesville will start residential curbside collection of leaves on Monday, October 31, 2022. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times during the season on a set rotating schedule. Key Highlights:. Residents can sign up for text alerts reminding them of when their...
Albemarle school board opposes Youngkin administration’s new trans guidelines
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s School Board has issued a statement expressing “respectful, but vigorous disagreement” with Governor Youngkin’s revised guidance on transgender policy. The Albemarle board states “several elements of the proposed policy are in conflict with the school board’s August 2021 Policy on the Treatment of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, adopted in accordance with the Virginia Department of Education 2021 guidance during the previous Ralph Northam administration.
Community Corner Interview: Ewa Harr from the Crozet Arts and Craft Festival
Ewa Harr from the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. The 42nd Annual Fall Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is this Saturday. October 8th and Sunday, October 9th at Claudius Crozet Park. As always proceeds benefit the park and this year’s edition features over 120 artists as well as live music, art demos, a children’s area, food trucks and Virginia wine, beer and cider and parking is free. More information, tickets and a link to donate can be found here: https://www.crozetfestival.com/
