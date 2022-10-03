ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Is 'Cornered Animal' That Will 'Damage' the GOP: George Conway

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Conservative lawyer George Conway called former President Donald Trump a "cornered animal" due to the seriousness of his ongoing legal battles.

Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor to the ex-president, told Salon in an interview that was published on Monday that Trump's biggest legal challenge has resulted from potentially classified documents found by the FBI at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

"Almost from the moment it came out, I felt it was the shortest distance between him and an orange jumpsuit," Conway said.

The conservative lawyer has been adamant about the seriousness of the allegations currently being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ). He previously said that if the FBI's discovery involved anyone other than Trump, they would have already been charged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DfjY_0iKT3sM000
Above, former President Donald Trump throws hats into the crowd during a rally on October 1 in Warren, Michigan. Conservative lawyer George Conway said Trump is like a "cornered animal" due to all his legal issues. Emily Elconin/Getty Images

On Friday, Conway said it's likely that Trump's closest confidants are "squealing" on the former president, due to his legal team requesting an affidavit of the FBI's search warrant. After the raid, Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in regard to the documents, and said that any classified documents that he took when he left the White House last year had been declassified.

Conway also denounced Trump and his supporters, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, who initially said that the FBI planted evidence to infer guilt on Trump's part. In early August, the conservative lawyer called Graham "a shameful, disgraceful, appalling coward."

Conway told Salon that a reckoning will happen within the GOP due to Trump's legal peril, which he predicts will come with violence that could echo that of January 6, 2021.

"Trump is going to cause damage to the Republican Party," he said. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him. It is going to be very ugly all around....The Big Lie and the election deniers and all the assorted lunatics who have taken up residence in the Republican Party and are now its base must be pushed out."

When asked if it was Trump who caused the Republican Party to become more extreme, Conway said "there was always that radical extremist fringe on the right," and added that "white baby boomers who are feeling angry and resentful about how the country is changing demographically are also part of that extremist turn and the rise of Trump."

Newsweek reached out to Conway for comment.

Judge Cannon Faces Ridicule

Meanwhile, Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has faced ridicule from some including Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe—who said Cannon's treatment towards the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, assigned in the case is "clearly wrong."

"Judge Cannon is clearly wrong, but she's a sideshow now that the Court of Appeals has lifted her injunction with respect to the classified documents," Tribe tweeted. "On the eve of her stupidly extended deadline, DOJ should indict Trump and render her delays and game playing moot."

Last Thursday, Cannon rejected parts of a plan put forth by Dearie. One of the aspects of the plan rejected by Cannon was Dearie's order for Trump's lawyers to submit court filings stating if Trump truly thinks that the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

The following day, the DOJ filed a request to expedite its appeal of Cannon's order to allow a special master to review classified documents, and said that the independent special master review has hampered the department's own criminal investigation into the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Comments / 15

Kari
3d ago

Trump is going to be extremely aggressive when he runs you can already tell he’s been fuming over Biden .

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Laurence Tribe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fringe#Gop#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Republican
SheKnows

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
POTUS
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
991M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy