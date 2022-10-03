Trump Is 'Cornered Animal' That Will 'Damage' the GOP: George Conway

Conservative lawyer George Conway called former President Donald Trump a "cornered animal" due to the seriousness of his ongoing legal battles.

Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor to the ex-president, told Salon in an interview that was published on Monday that Trump's biggest legal challenge has resulted from potentially classified documents found by the FBI at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

"Almost from the moment it came out, I felt it was the shortest distance between him and an orange jumpsuit," Conway said.

The conservative lawyer has been adamant about the seriousness of the allegations currently being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ). He previously said that if the FBI's discovery involved anyone other than Trump, they would have already been charged.

Above, former President Donald Trump throws hats into the crowd during a rally on October 1 in Warren, Michigan. Conservative lawyer George Conway said Trump is like a "cornered animal" due to all his legal issues. Emily Elconin/Getty Images

On Friday, Conway said it's likely that Trump's closest confidants are "squealing" on the former president, due to his legal team requesting an affidavit of the FBI's search warrant. After the raid, Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in regard to the documents, and said that any classified documents that he took when he left the White House last year had been declassified.

Conway also denounced Trump and his supporters, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, who initially said that the FBI planted evidence to infer guilt on Trump's part. In early August, the conservative lawyer called Graham "a shameful, disgraceful, appalling coward."

Conway told Salon that a reckoning will happen within the GOP due to Trump's legal peril, which he predicts will come with violence that could echo that of January 6, 2021.

"Trump is going to cause damage to the Republican Party," he said. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him. It is going to be very ugly all around....The Big Lie and the election deniers and all the assorted lunatics who have taken up residence in the Republican Party and are now its base must be pushed out."

When asked if it was Trump who caused the Republican Party to become more extreme, Conway said "there was always that radical extremist fringe on the right," and added that "white baby boomers who are feeling angry and resentful about how the country is changing demographically are also part of that extremist turn and the rise of Trump."

Newsweek reached out to Conway for comment.

Judge Cannon Faces Ridicule

Meanwhile, Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has faced ridicule from some including Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe—who said Cannon's treatment towards the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, assigned in the case is "clearly wrong."

"Judge Cannon is clearly wrong, but she's a sideshow now that the Court of Appeals has lifted her injunction with respect to the classified documents," Tribe tweeted. "On the eve of her stupidly extended deadline, DOJ should indict Trump and render her delays and game playing moot."

Last Thursday, Cannon rejected parts of a plan put forth by Dearie. One of the aspects of the plan rejected by Cannon was Dearie's order for Trump's lawyers to submit court filings stating if Trump truly thinks that the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

The following day, the DOJ filed a request to expedite its appeal of Cannon's order to allow a special master to review classified documents, and said that the independent special master review has hampered the department's own criminal investigation into the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.