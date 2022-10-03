Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Golden Hour Wine cafe bringing wines, specialty coffee to Austin
Golden Hour Wine Cafe will open in Austin. (Courtesy Golden Hour) A new wine cafe and bottle store is opening at 7731 Menchaca Road, Ste. 100, Austin. The Golden Hour Wine cafe will specialize in natural and low intervention wines, specialty coffee and seasonal European-influenced cooking. Owner and Chef Barclay Stratton will be serving menu items that focus on raw bar items like oysters and squid as well as serving pastries and pastas. The shop will be open Mon.-Sat. for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 512-380-1660. www.goldenhouratx.com.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
2 new Harbor Health clinics open in Round Rock, Central Austin
Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas
A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
New sandwich shop in Bee Cave set to open in mid-October facing hiring issues
Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich chain, is seeking to open in Bee Cave in October amid staffing issues. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a made-to-order sandwich eatery tentatively opening at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, in mid-October. The opening has been delayed several times...
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
Guadalupe Brewing Co. makes unique brews in the Hill Country
Guadalupe Brewing Co. owners Keith and Anna Kilker started the business ten years ago. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Guadalupe Brewing Co. was created by husband and wife Keith and Anna Kilker 10 years ago with the intention of bringing a unique concept to the Texas Hill Country. The brewery offers a menu made of fresh ingredients, live music and a variety of options for customers with 67 beer taps composed of beer, cider, wine and meads.
Breakfast Tacos At Granny’s
Grab some of our favorite breakfast tacos from Granny’s Tacos food truck! They make everything from scratch—even their salsas, marinades, and seasonings are homemade family recipes passed down by generations. Also try them for burritos, tortas, carne asada fríes, veggie tacos, and more. Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–3...
