Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Golden Hour Wine cafe bringing wines, specialty coffee to Austin

Golden Hour Wine Cafe will open in Austin. (Courtesy Golden Hour) A new wine cafe and bottle store is opening at 7731 Menchaca Road, Ste. 100, Austin. The Golden Hour Wine cafe will specialize in natural and low intervention wines, specialty coffee and seasonal European-influenced cooking. Owner and Chef Barclay Stratton will be serving menu items that focus on raw bar items like oysters and squid as well as serving pastries and pastas. The shop will be open Mon.-Sat. for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 512-380-1660. www.goldenhouratx.com.
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Community Impact Austin

2 new Harbor Health clinics open in Round Rock, Central Austin

Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Community Impact Austin

Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news

Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Community Impact Austin

Guadalupe Brewing Co. makes unique brews in the Hill Country

Guadalupe Brewing Co. owners Keith and Anna Kilker started the business ten years ago. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Guadalupe Brewing Co. was created by husband and wife Keith and Anna Kilker 10 years ago with the intention of bringing a unique concept to the Texas Hill Country. The brewery offers a menu made of fresh ingredients, live music and a variety of options for customers with 67 beer taps composed of beer, cider, wine and meads.
365thingsaustin.com

Breakfast Tacos At Granny’s

Grab some of our favorite breakfast tacos from Granny’s Tacos food truck! They make everything from scratch—even their salsas, marinades, and seasonings are homemade family recipes passed down by generations. Also try them for burritos, tortas, carne asada fríes, veggie tacos, and more. Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–3...
