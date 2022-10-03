Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.

