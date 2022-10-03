Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Why Did Bachelor Nation’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split? A ‘Strain’ Was Put On Their Relationship
In their own words. Bachelor Nation couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have opened up about their surprising split. While some details are staying “private” between them, “this is very loving and we love each other,” the former flames told fellow former Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on an emotional October 2022 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that they’re “open books” about what went wrong between them.
XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton
EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
14 Moments In TV And Film That Were A+ Examples Of Latine Representation
Representation is important, and seeing how far we've come is important to seeing how much more we can do.
20 Specific Questions I Have For Japan, A Country And Culture That I've Fallen In Love With (But Still Don't Quite Fully Understand)
When it comes to Japan, the more I know, the more I love — but the less I understand.
Comments / 0