Police release names of suspects, victim in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police have released the names of three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago man in Carbondale, Illinois. The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago and released the names of three men charged in the case.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after crashing into patrol car in Perry County
Police are looking for a pair of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.
One shot dead at Field Apartments in Carbondale; person of interest arrested
CARBONDALE - The city of Carbondale Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Field Apartments on Lewis Lane. According to a news release, they were first called to the scene at approximately 1:24 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon...
Suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale in custody, police say
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing husband to death
Paducah woman accused of stabbing husband to death
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant
Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
Carbondale police looking for “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department wants volunteers for their Pumpkin Patrol on Halloween night. On Monday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m. the police department will sponsor a Halloween safety patrol called “Pumpkin Patrol”. The department has sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.
Pair Behind Bars on Domestic Battery Charges Following Altercation Wednesday Evening
A Christopher, IL woman and a Carmi man are behind bars following a disagreement that got heated on Sycamore Street Wednesday evening. Carmi Police responded to a report of a fight in progress just after 5:30pm at 802 Sycamore. There, cops found and arrested 34 year old Justin Thorn of Stewart Street as well as 32 year old Brittanie Coryell of Franklin County on charges of domestic battery. Thorn paid his $20 booking fee out of commissary funds, but both remain in custody as of Thursday morning. Online records don’t yet indicate court dates for either of the individuals.
Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation
PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
Two Sentenced in White County Court Wednesday
Two men have been sentenced in White County Court. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the cases and tells us his office obtained sentencing for 31 year old Jessie Catchings Wednesday as well as Enfield resident Cale Cheek, 26. Catchings was arrested by White County Sheriff’s authorities in September following a traffic stop. He was driving a stolen vehicle and furnished false information at the time to officers. For the crime, Catchings will serve up to 5 years behind bars along with a year of mandatory supervised release. Cheek, was picked up in March by Sheriff’s authorities on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Domestic Battery, each class 4 felonies. While he was originally given only probation, a violation of that probation resulted in his sentencing to 5 years behind bars along with 4 years of parole.
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
Centralia man pleads guilty to armed violence charge in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to a Class X charge of armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes was released on his own recognizance bond until the December first sentencing hearing where he is expected to receive between a six and 60-year prison term. As part...
