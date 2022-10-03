ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This New $10 Tupperware Bowl Will Keep your Food Fresher Than Ever — Here’s How

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

More than ever, organization and refrigerator cleaning videos are popping up all over social media. If you find yourself scrolling for hours on TikTok , you’re probably inspired to grab some new food storage bowls and bins that make your fridge more aesthetically pleasing. If so, then you’re in luck. Tupperware just launched a new collection at Target that’s super affordable and functional.

Tupperware’s collection features bowls and bins that store snacks, leftovers, produce, and frozen goods. Each piece includes the brand’s Signature Instant Seal lid that prevents spills and locks in freshness. You can purchase the bowls individually with prices starting at $9.99 or as a set of 30 for $79.99. The Tupperware comes in pretty blue shades, or you can for clear ones if you prefer neutral tones.

Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts.

Tupperware Heritage Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swgpn_0iKT2PzG00

This bowl keeps food and leftovers fresh thanks to its signature, classic lid that Tupperware is known for. The “Signature Instant Seal lid avoids spills in the refrigerator and on the go,” the brand says. The bowl is made from sturdy materials that don’t show wear and tear after washing. The bowl is also dishwasher-safe.

Heritage Bowl $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Tupperware Date Store & Freeze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAcdX_0iKT2PzG00

If you love organizing your fridge, then you’re going to want to grab one (or two) of these freezer containers . The bins are specifically made for cold temperatures and don’t crack, and break like others do. The best feature of the storage container? It has a built-in calendar dial that makes keeping track of expiration dates a breeze.

Date Store & Freeze Container $15.99 Buy now Sign Up

Tupperware Heritage Get it All Set 30pc Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4Hli_0iKT2PzG00

For those looking to makeover their entire food storage collection and refrigerator, snag this 30-piece set — it has everything you need. The large kit contains 15 containers that vary in size and 15 lids to make sure food stays put.

Get it All Set 30pc Set $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTD8f_0iKT2PzG00
More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Best Selling Vacuum Has Them ‘Never Going Back to Their Old Ones’ —& You Can Snag It for $130 Off Today

Let’s be honest. No one wants to lug around a heavy vacuum with bulky cords. Of course, it’s a necessity to vacuum your home, but we believe that such a mundane task should be kind of enjoyable. That’s where a lightweight, cordless vacuum comes in. And when it comes to the best cordless vacuums, Dyson’s offerings are unmatched. With unique technology that delivers the cleanest floors, it’s no shock that the vacuums come with a high price tag. But right now, you can score this vacuum at Target for $130 off during the retailer’s Deal Days event. The Dyson V8 Motorhead...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped New Seasonal Items at Walmart & They’re Perfect for Entertaining

As the air outside gets cooler, Ree Drummond is warming things up inside with her brand-new Pioneer Woman launch at Walmart. Drummond has introduced a handful of new fall-themed goodies to her home and living line that will become instant heirlooms in your family. Her vintage-style pieces are so whimsical and colorful, your dinner guests will compliment your dishes just as much as they will your cooking! “I love adding pops of fall to my home with deep, beautiful tones and festive patterns,” Drummond said in a press release. “I’m so excited to introduce these new pieces from The Pioneer Woman Collection...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Fresher#Beauty Products#Nordstrom#Tupperware Bowl#Tiktok#Target#Signature Instant Seal#Tupperware Heritage Bowl
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

SheKnows

71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy