ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Captain Marvel Star Confirms Absence in the Upcoming Sequel

Carol Danvers is set to make her next appearance in the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel. Some fans are wondering whether some actors from the first film will also show up in the sequel. Now, it looks like we won't be expecting all of them to return since one of them has confirmed their absence in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie Releases First Poster

There has been a lot of curiosity about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie ever since they announced that Chris Pratt was cast to voice the iconic video game character. As we're heading closer to its anticipated trailer release, we now have our first look at the animated take on the iconic video game franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife

Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Gwendoline Christie
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Ajin: Demi-Human – Confront Free Online

Cast: Mamoru Miyano Yoshimasa Hosoya Aya Suzaki Daisuke Hirakawa Hiroyuki Kinoshita. For high schooler Kei—and for at least forty-six others—immortality comes as the nastiest surprise ever. Sadly for Kei, such a feat doesn't make him a superhero. In the eyes of both the general public and governments, he's a rare specimen who needs to be hunted down and handed over to scientists to be experimented on for life—a demi-human who must die a thousand deaths for the benefit of humanity.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Not Guilty Free Online

Cast: Jean Debucourt Michel Simon Jany Holt Ariane Murator Georges Brehat. An alcoholic doctor accidentally kills someone and manages to make the death look like an accident. The episode triggers a sense of confidence and he resolves to correct the miseries of his life. Is Not Guilty on Netflix?. Not...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Who Are Mob Psycho 100’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters

The return of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 excites fans for yet another thrilling adventure with Mob, Reigen, and the rest of the gang in Seasoning City. Because the characters are back, so are their voice actors! However, in Season 3, who are Mob Psycho 100’s voice actors in sub and dub?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Star Cast as Chainsaw Man’s Beam, More Cast Revealed

As the first episode’s release is getting nearer, MAPPA revealed that a Demon Slayer star is joining the Chainsaw Man voice cast as Beam. Along with this reveal, other members of the voice cast were also announced. The new voice actors were revealed via the anime’s official website and...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wednesday Addams#Coraline#Nevermore Academy
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Continue Campaigning for Stranger Things Star to be Human Torch

We've learned over the last month that Marvel Studios has yet to finalize the official cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and it instantly put the long-standing rumors to rest. As baffling as it is, it turns out that the studio is prioritizing the reboot's screenplay or at least its first draft before looking for actors who would fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the First Family.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Have?

The return of Mob Psycho 100 is eagerly anticipated by fans all over the world. Given how loved and adored the main characters are, particularly Mob and Reigen, it is not surprising to see them back in action. So, how many episodes will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 have alongside other big Fall 2022 shows?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume

The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball and Kuroko's Basketball Creators Are Teaming Up for a Special Collab

As part of the series’ ongoing 40th-anniversary celebration, the creators of Dragon Ball and Kuroko’s Basketball are teaming up for a special collaboration on a new cover artwork to highlight the iconic Shonen Jump franchise. Specifically, Kuroko’s Basketball creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki is the next manga artist to be...
COMICS
epicstream.com

One Piece Odyssey Game Trailer Features Alabasta and Vivi

Following the recent announcements during Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey featuring Alabasta and its princess, Nefertari Vivi. In the previous trailers for the game, the new island of Waford was shown as the main setting for Odyssey. But...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy