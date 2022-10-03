Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Centre Daily
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
John Niyo: Lions’ Aaron Glenn still believes in the ‘D’: ‘We’re going to get this fixed’
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — After more than 25 years of marriage, Devaney Glenn knew the drill. Sunday evening, she was having dinner at a restaurant with her husband, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and after a disastrous showing by Detroit’s defense in a 48-45 home loss to Seattle that afternoon, he was more than a little worked up.
Centre Daily
Fantasy football Week 5: Start and sit
Here's a look back at Week 4's action, and fantasy advice for the week ahead:. Bengals 27, Dolphins 15: Raheem Mostert has been Miami’s clear leader on early downs for three straight games. Despite Chase Edmonds scoring three times in the last two games, Mostert is looking like the running back with the highest upside going forward.
Centre Daily
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
Centre Daily
Inside The Play: Jamaal Williams Breaks Down Longest Career Rush
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns. Prior to the season, the veteran running back explained to reporters during training camp that he was confident in his abilities to succeed at all aspects of his position.
Centre Daily
Bears No Strangers to Facing Justin Jefferson Shorthanded
It's not like the Bears haven't been here before. "Twice, actually," cornerback Kindle Vildor recalled. The Bears have had to go into big games against the Minnesota Vikings, trying to defend against wide receiver Justin Jefferson short-handed in the secondary with cornerback Jaylon Johnson out, and came out of it with mixed but not entirely terrible results.
Centre Daily
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons. Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Centre Daily
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Green Bay Packers
The New York Giants (3-1) hit the road this week as they head across the pond to face the Green Bay Packers (3-1) in London. Let's check in with Packer Central publisher Bill Huber to get a better idea about what the Giants are about to see in this Packers team.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos embarrassed themselves again on primetime, blowing a three-point fourth-quarter lead and falling to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 12-9. It was about as ugly of a game as Broncos fans could ask for, so who came out as the biggest winners and losers in a Week 5 loss that is as deflating as any in the preceding six years?
Centre Daily
Former Crimson Tide Players Becoming a Force in the NBA: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M. In addition to the heart of the college football season, and postseason baseball, October also means the start of the NBA season, which will tip off in just under two weeks.
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers ‘Disrespected’ Patriots, Brags New England Rookie
Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived. Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low. “Personally,...
Centre Daily
Broncos, Colts struggling with new QBs, backfield issues
INDIANAPOLIS (1-2-1) at DENVER (2-2) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 1-3, Broncos 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 14-14. LAST MEETING: Colts beat Broncos, 15-13, on Oct. 27, 2019, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Titans...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Centre Daily
Another Patriots Offensive Weapon Out With Injury: Who’ll Miss Sunday vs. Lions?
The New England Partiots' tight end situation is getting ... well, tight. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran Jonnu Smith's ankle issue is now a sprain, one said to be a "week-to-week" case as the Patriots try to pick up the pieces from an overtime loss in Green Bay. He is likely to miss Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.
