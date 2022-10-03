Read full article on original website
ocj.com
Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio
From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
ocj.com
Beef industry scholarships available
Beef industry college students are encouraged to apply for one of over 20 scholarships available through the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF). These scholarships are administered with the goal of developing future leaders who will pursue careers for the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry. High school seniors and current...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 7, 2022
A frontal boundary continues its journey out of Ohio today. Clouds will dominate through midday in many parts of the state, but we expect sunshine to work out as the front moves farther east and south. We can’t rule out a few morning scattered showers in NE parts of Ohio, but generally, this front is more about changing wind direction and air mass than it is about moisture. We stay chilly into the first half of the weekend, with frosty starts tomorrow morning and sunday morning. However, south winds return Sunday midday/afternoon, and that pushes temps to warmer levels. We stay mild through the first half of next week.
ocj.com
Ohioans getting some attention at World Dairy Expo
The winning Senior Three-Year-Old Cow, Ms. Triple-T Grateful-ET, took home Intermediate and Grand Champion titles at the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo. Owner Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio received the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award.
ocj.com
Ohio forestry: Playing Ohio’s long game in crop rotation
According to Caterpillar, Inc., a forestry harvester is a machine used for felling, delimbing and bucking (cutting felled and delimbed trees into logs). A harvester uses a felling head to cut the tree at its base to the desired length. The head also has at least two curved delimbing knives that remove branches from the trunk, two feed rollers to grasp the cut tree and a measuring wheel that calculates the stem length during the head feeding process. Harvesters can function effectively on level ground and steeper slopes.
