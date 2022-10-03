A frontal boundary continues its journey out of Ohio today. Clouds will dominate through midday in many parts of the state, but we expect sunshine to work out as the front moves farther east and south. We can’t rule out a few morning scattered showers in NE parts of Ohio, but generally, this front is more about changing wind direction and air mass than it is about moisture. We stay chilly into the first half of the weekend, with frosty starts tomorrow morning and sunday morning. However, south winds return Sunday midday/afternoon, and that pushes temps to warmer levels. We stay mild through the first half of next week.

9 HOURS AGO