Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9
Reoccurring Fall Fun For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 […]
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
actionnews5.com
Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!. “Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.
Garden & Gun
The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving
I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Black female excellence takes center stage at St. Jude Spirit of the Dream
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- For the first time in its history, the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event selected women for each of its highest accolades: the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream award and the Legacy Award. The event, held Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Kent, a premier event space and neighbor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, brings Memphians together to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who embody the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and its founder, Danny Thomas who believed that no child, regardless of race should die in the dawn of life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005495/en/ Dr. Adams-Graves (Photo: Business Wire)
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Tennessee Tribune
New Life for Historic Melrose High School to Begin Soon
MEMPHIS, TN — The old Melrose High School at 843 Dallas Street once stood as a beacon of pride in the Orange Mound community, where an indomitable spirit remains. Vacant for nearly 40 years, the city of Memphis Division of Housing & Community Development (HCD) is transforming the three-story red brick school building into vibrant commercial and residential spaces.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
FireRescue1
Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry. We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
DeSoto Times Today
Tabernacle Church of God in Christ holds food giveaway
Tabernacle Church of Christ in God will be giving away FREE Food Boxes from 11am-1pm. Tabernacle COGIC is located at 7701 US Hwy 51 N Southaven, MS 38671.
localmemphis.com
Memphis apartment complex's residents frustrated over lack of parking spaces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent prices are on the rise across the country and here in Memphis. On top of rent, many are paying even more for parking than they didn't expect to pay all because where they live doesn’t have enough space for everyone. "It's not enough room....
In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor
MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious. Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
What you may want to plant in your garden now, rather than waiting for spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the colder temperatures begin to hit the Mid-South, it’s time to start thinking about preparing gardens for the cold. And while most may not think of fall for gardening and planting, it may be the perfect time. “This should be the main planting season...
