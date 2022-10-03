MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- For the first time in its history, the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event selected women for each of its highest accolades: the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream award and the Legacy Award. The event, held Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Kent, a premier event space and neighbor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, brings Memphians together to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who embody the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and its founder, Danny Thomas who believed that no child, regardless of race should die in the dawn of life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005495/en/ Dr. Adams-Graves (Photo: Business Wire)

