epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton
EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
