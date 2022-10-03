COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Before barreling down the field, leaping over linemen and developing this scoring habit, Antwain Littleton II had to change. The young running back nicknamed Baby Bus leans on his power and physicality; that's why defenders have such a hard time tackling him and how he manages to fall forward, past the first-down marker, for a few extra yards.

