Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, Michael Vallance, 40, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, leaving the Butte Avenue area of New Port Richey on a bicycle.
Vallance is described as being 6 feet tall and around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Vallance is described as being 6 feet tall and around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pasco sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online .
