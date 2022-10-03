ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Vallance, 40, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, leaving the Butte Avenue area of New Port Richey on a bicycle.

Vallance is described as being 6 feet tall and around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pasco sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online .

