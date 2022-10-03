ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

DC News Now

Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal

Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
loudounnow.com

Finding Common Ground and Grounding at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center is no stranger to the area. It’s been offering therapeutic riding for 48 years in Leesburg and now in its new location near Lovettsville. But what sets it apart is what it offers to those who ride there. It was the first therapeutic horsemanship center...
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Sterling, VA
Government
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Purcellville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Sterling, VA
City
Arcola, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
Leesburg, VA
Government
Purcellville, VA
Government
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says

(Updated at 9:45 p.m.) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads this morning, police reported. Eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, the Fairfax County Police Department said shortly before 5:30 a.m.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
WUSA

One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
FREDERICK, MD
royalexaminer.com

Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WUSA9

Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Study Shows Loudoun Wine's Profile Rising

A study on Loudoun’s brand as “DC’s Wine Country” commissioned by Visit Loudoun showed the county’s reputation as a wine destination is solid, and in Loudoun the wineries are a top tourism draw. According to Visit Loudoun, the marketing research firm SMARInsights asked more than...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Jean T. Hall, 1926-2022

Jean T. Hall, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away at the age of 96 from natural causes on September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was a classy lady with a caring soul. Jean was a true example of love, humor, joy, and spunk. Jean Hall was born in...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Crews Work to Clean Up Downtown Leesburg Fuel Spill

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams are working to contain a spill of diesel fuel that has entered Town Branch and Tuscarora Creek through downtown Leesburg. The spill happened Tuesday morning during the refilling of a generator on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus. The fuel traveled through the stormwater collection pipes and entered Town Branch just west of King Street.
LEESBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD

