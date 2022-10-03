Read full article on original website
Firefighter hurt, barn destroyed by fire in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round […]
WTOP
Cleanup of Leesburg fuel spill from overfilled hospital generator could take days
Fire crews contained a fuel spill that polluted a stream and a creek in Leesburg, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, but the cleanup could take several days to complete. The fuel leaked from an overfilled backup generator at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus through storm drains. According to Loudoun County...
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
loudounnow.com
Finding Common Ground and Grounding at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Center is no stranger to the area. It’s been offering therapeutic riding for 48 years in Leesburg and now in its new location near Lovettsville. But what sets it apart is what it offers to those who ride there. It was the first therapeutic horsemanship center...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
ffxnow.com
Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says
(Updated at 9:45 p.m.) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads this morning, police reported. Eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, the Fairfax County Police Department said shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Student accused of filming other student in high school bathroom in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording another student in a high school bathroom without that student knowing it. The Leesburg Police Department said it received the report about the incident at Loudoun County High School on Oct. 3. […]
WUSA
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
royalexaminer.com
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
loudounnow.com
Study Shows Loudoun Wine’s Profile Rising
A study on Loudoun’s brand as “DC’s Wine Country” commissioned by Visit Loudoun showed the county’s reputation as a wine destination is solid, and in Loudoun the wineries are a top tourism draw. According to Visit Loudoun, the marketing research firm SMARInsights asked more than...
loudounnow.com
Jean T. Hall, 1926-2022
Jean T. Hall, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away at the age of 96 from natural causes on September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was a classy lady with a caring soul. Jean was a true example of love, humor, joy, and spunk. Jean Hall was born in...
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
wfmd.com
Staff Member Hurt In Incident At Jefferson County, WV Elementary School
The School System says no children were harmed. Shenandoah Junction, WV (KM) A staff members at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia was taken to a hospital following an incident at the school on Tuesday. Jefferson County School System officials say the staff member was hurt after...
Two people killed in crash near Tysons Corner Center
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a single-vehicle crash took place early Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike near Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Corner Center.
loudounnow.com
Crews Work to Clean Up Downtown Leesburg Fuel Spill
Loudoun County Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams are working to contain a spill of diesel fuel that has entered Town Branch and Tuscarora Creek through downtown Leesburg. The spill happened Tuesday morning during the refilling of a generator on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus. The fuel traveled through the stormwater collection pipes and entered Town Branch just west of King Street.
Prince William Police hosting free catalytic converter etching event
According to Virginia State Police, thefts of catalytic converters, which trap harmful gases that come from engine exhausts, have increased in frequency across the state, partly because they can be easily removed from the underside of vehicles and partly because the precious metal found inside can go for hundreds on the resell market.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
