Idaho State

105.5 The Fan

The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho, U.S. Gas Prices Climbing Amid Tight Supplies and Steady Demand

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) According to AAA, the average price of gasoline both here in the Gem State and across the country is climbing. Tight supplies and growing fuel demand are the main reasons for the recent uptick. Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.42 per gallon, which is a...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

School construction backlog has Idaho districts getting desperate

BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho

IDAHO – The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
