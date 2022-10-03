LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.

