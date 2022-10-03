Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming FairJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
6-year-old Woodstock boy battling cancer gifted with new vehicle
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - It was a fantastic day for Ezra King, the 6-year-old boy who recently underwent surgery for brain cancer, and his family on Wednesday. A company called Syfan Logistics has donated a new car to the King family. Ezra, who just turned 6 years old last month, is...
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Everyday Hero: Auto shop owner changes single mother's life with donation
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A business owner left a Marietta mother in shock with a donation that would change her life. Jevon Wheeler of Marietta said she started her own cleaning business in March after losing her job just a month before. "She had everything going for her except her car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of missing 17-year-old Douglasville teen hoping for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri is hoping for answers on where he is. They held a prayer vigil for Kathuri. He was last seen at the Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County. “He’s been missing for a week,” said his mother, Vera Kathuri....
fox5atlanta.com
Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car. Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
New owners of Cowboy Chicken in McDonough look to expand in metro Atlanta
The new owners are scouting areas such as Sandy Springs and Smyrna to expand Cowboy Chicken.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
Timothy P. Ryan, MD
In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Free adoptions for oversized dogs in October at Best Friends Animal Society
ATLANTA — Best Friends Animal Shelter is one of many rescues swamped with dogs heavier than 40 pounds. Huskies, shepherds, terriers and mutts are just some oversized dogs posing a risk to overcrowded shelters all over the country. Best Friends is working to at least give the big dogs in metro Atlanta another chance.
fox5atlanta.com
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta City Council members discuss plans for Atlanta Medical Center closure
In just a few weeks Atlanta Medical Center will shut its doors. As city leaders continue to try to prevent the facility from closing down, others are starting to imagine how the space could be used in the future.
fox5atlanta.com
Casue of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say
ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Comments / 0