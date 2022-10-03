ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

6-year-old Woodstock boy battling cancer gifted with new vehicle

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - It was a fantastic day for Ezra King, the 6-year-old boy who recently underwent surgery for brain cancer, and his family on Wednesday. A company called Syfan Logistics has donated a new car to the King family. Ezra, who just turned 6 years old last month, is...
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car. Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Timothy P. Ryan, MD

In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
SMYRNA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free adoptions for oversized dogs in October at Best Friends Animal Society

ATLANTA — Best Friends Animal Shelter is one of many rescues swamped with dogs heavier than 40 pounds. Huskies, shepherds, terriers and mutts are just some oversized dogs posing a risk to overcrowded shelters all over the country. Best Friends is working to at least give the big dogs in metro Atlanta another chance.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Casue of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say

ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
ATLANTA, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA

