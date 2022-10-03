Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
wegotthiscovered.com
October 4 will now unofficially be known as ‘Divorce Day’ following 3 major celeb couple splits
Whoever the opposite of Cupid is, they scored six direct hits yesterday in a flurry of marital splits that saw three prominent celeb couples announcing that they were untying the knot on the same day. October 4 may well go down in divorce history as the “Black Tuesday” of wedded acrimony.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus
Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show. Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Black Panther 2’ cast used their grief to ‘bring this baby home’ in honor of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel’s highly anticipated return to the titular nation, and the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been before. Not only is the story introducing fans to a new villain, but it’s also the moment in which they’ll say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman as a hero both onscreen and off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Chucky’ creator reveals he was warned against referencing the franchise’s worst movies
The Child’s Play franchise is one of the craziest, most successful multiverses in horror history. Starting out humble with the original Child’s Play back in 1988, Brad Dourif’s killer doll would go on to star in two more Child’s Play sequels, a whole host of sequel/spin-off films within the Chucky brand, a god-awful remake (voiced by Mark Hamill, the only saving grace) and a universally beloved television series currently airing its second season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Jaw-dropping allegations of Brad Pitt’s abuse toward family emerge in Angelina Jolie countersuit
Things are getting uglier for divorcing superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Back in August, reports surfaced that Pitt was allegedly abusive toward Jolie and his family on a private plane. Now we’re getting even more info about that alleged incident and the lawsuit that lies at the center of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mindy Kaling explains how ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ inspired ‘Velma’
Nearing the release of the 10-episode season on HBO Max, all the talk has revolved around The Office‘s alumni, Mindy Kaling playing everyone’s favorite geek-girl, Velma Dinkley, in the animated Scooby-Doo origin story series, Velma. While brainstorming regarding Velma’s look, showrunner Charlie Grandy and Kaling decided to look for inspiration in a somewhat unlikely place.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC diehards don’t think Batman deserves to be defined by grounded and gritty realism
When it comes to the big screen adventures of everyone’s favorite Caped Crusader, the consensus has been to take Batman down an increasingly dark, dingy, grounded, and gritty path. Of course, that makes complete sense in the grand scheme of things when you consider the reception afforded to Joel...
wegotthiscovered.com
5 actors who should have voiced Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here, and while there have been plenty of highlights that have enticed fans for what’s to come, one aspect of the film has come under fire once again – and you can probably guess what that is. Fans...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 cast doing in Paris?
Fans of the hit Netflix show Heartstopper were delighted when pictures of the cast leaked showing the group in famous spots in Paris. So what were they doing there?. First, let’s consider some evidence. YouTube account OurClosetFeelings shared a short clip of the cast in various spots in the city. A Twitter account in France also got some pictures of the cast in Paris.
Comments / 0