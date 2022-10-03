ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight

Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts

Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods

When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus

Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show. Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle....
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin

Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’

House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later

Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
‘Chucky’ creator reveals he was warned against referencing the franchise’s worst movies

The Child’s Play franchise is one of the craziest, most successful multiverses in horror history. Starting out humble with the original Child’s Play back in 1988, Brad Dourif’s killer doll would go on to star in two more Child’s Play sequels, a whole host of sequel/spin-off films within the Chucky brand, a god-awful remake (voiced by Mark Hamill, the only saving grace) and a universally beloved television series currently airing its second season.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable

As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
Mindy Kaling explains how ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ inspired ‘Velma’

Nearing the release of the 10-episode season on HBO Max, all the talk has revolved around The Office‘s alumni, Mindy Kaling playing everyone’s favorite geek-girl, Velma Dinkley, in the animated Scooby-Doo origin story series, Velma. While brainstorming regarding Velma’s look, showrunner Charlie Grandy and Kaling decided to look for inspiration in a somewhat unlikely place.
What is the ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 cast doing in Paris?

Fans of the hit Netflix show Heartstopper were delighted when pictures of the cast leaked showing the group in famous spots in Paris. So what were they doing there?. First, let’s consider some evidence. YouTube account OurClosetFeelings shared a short clip of the cast in various spots in the city. A Twitter account in France also got some pictures of the cast in Paris.
