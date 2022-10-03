Read full article on original website
Jess
3d ago
hey now she'll get to twerk and be disgusting and disrespectful at his home( maybe she'll play the flute too) lmao. I'm not mad she played it I thought she did awesome im just upset that it wasn't taken more seriously and her lack of respect for the item and people it came from.
CJG1999
3d ago
What she did onstage was disgusting and disrespectful. Her first video of her playing the flute at the flutes location while fully clothed was great. The on stage video was🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
C. Rose
3d ago
she shouldn't be allowed anywhere near that place, she's a disgrace and only wants to degrade American history.
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
Stereogum
Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”
James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Lizzo Becomes 1st Person to Play James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Flute: ‘Like Playing Out of a Wine Glass’
Special! Lizzo recently showed off her skills on a very unique instrument: former President James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute. "YALL ... THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE … NOW YOU DO," the "Truth Hurts" singer, […]
Complex
Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison
A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
Lizzo's flute performance just earned her an invitation to James Madison's home
Lizzo hit the stage last week with James Madison's 1813 crystal flute, provided by the Library of Congress. Now she's invited to visit his home.
Lizzo plays James Madison’s never-used crystal flute at DC concert
A crystal flute that once belonged to former President James Madison got some lawmaker-level protection on its way to a Lizzo concert, guarded by Capitol Police officers on its way to its first performance. The “About Damn Time” singer, who’s a classically trained flute player, beamed as she excitedly showed off the precious instrument at…
