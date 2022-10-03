Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has been named the official sports medicine provider for the Nashville Spartans, a junior hockey organization based in Nolensville. “We are honored to be named the official sports medicine provider for an organization like the Nashville Spartans that specializes in the development of young athletes,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “We are excited to continue to utilize our expertise in sports medicine and are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership.”

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO