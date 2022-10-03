ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Obituary: Jerry Thomas Dibblee

Jerry Thomas Dibblee, age 82, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in. Franklin, TN, due to complications caused by Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on Feb. 22, 1940, in Hammond, IN, son of the late Basil. Robert and Lillian Hyacinth Dibblee. He graduated from Missouri Valley. College, Marshall, MO,...
Obituary: Dian Wheeler Sylvis

Dian Wheeler Sylvis, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Born in Dickson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Wheeler and Henrietta Miller Wheeler. She had worked for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as the Vice-President over membership. Dian loved to travel, especially to Charleston, South Carolina.
Page golfer Clark garners Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

FRANKLIN – It’s been a year of firsts for the Page High School boys’ golf team. The Patriots captured their first District 12 team title. They followed that up by winning the elusive Region 6 championship last week to qualify for the Class AA state tournament for the first time in program history.
AgeWell honors several with Sage Awards, including Williamson County’s McLemore

AgeWell Middle Tennessee hosted the 30th Annual Sage Awards for 2022 Monday at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The awards honor older adults who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to improving the quality of life in their communities. The Sage awardees truly represent those who are “wise through reflection and experience,” according to the nonprofit.
Blood Assurance donates over $14,000 to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation

Blood Assurance’s Franklin location presented a check of over $14,000 in donations to Scott Hamilton of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation at a celebration Wednesday. In August, Blood Assurance donated $10 to Hamilton’s foundation for every donor who gave blood at a site in Middle Tennessee. Blood Assurance’s...
Football Preview: Page visits Nolensville in Class 5A all-county showdown

NOLENSVILLE – Expect the irresistible force to meet the immoveable object Friday night when the No. 2- ranked Page High School football team visits No. 4-ranked ranked Nolensville Friday night in an expected postseason preview Williamson County matchup. The Patriots and Knights have identical 7-0 records and both are...
McEwen Northside entering a new phase as its ‘Block E’ soon takes shape

McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, is once again expanding. The new 300,000-square-foot phase known as Block E will feature a building of nine stories with eight floors of Class A office space, 30,000 square feet of creative office space, specialty retail and restaurant space located on the ground floor, and a skybridge connecting the parking garage for convenient access. In addition, a freestanding 8,000-square-foot signature restaurant building has been planned with a second-floor showroom office encased with a glass exterior.
Junior hockey club in Nolensville getting support from Bone and Joint Institute

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has been named the official sports medicine provider for the Nashville Spartans, a junior hockey organization based in Nolensville. “We are honored to be named the official sports medicine provider for an organization like the Nashville Spartans that specializes in the development of young athletes,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “We are excited to continue to utilize our expertise in sports medicine and are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership.”
Volleyball: Summit edges Page to face top-seeded Indy in district final

THOMPSON’S STATION – It’s a Border Battle kind of week in southern Williamson County. The Summit High School volleyball team survived a battle against Page to reach the District 12-AAA tournament final against top-seeded Independence after a tightly-contested four-set win. The Eagles cruised past Spring Hill in the other district semifinal Wednesday.
One Generation Away launches new food delivery program

Local nonprofit and food pantry One Generation Away has launched a new program that delivers food right to the doors of those in need: The Doorstep Pantry. It ensures that people experiencing food insecurity while immobilized by a disability or experiencing transportation insecurity receive food without leaving the house. “OneGenAway...
