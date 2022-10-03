Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Jerry Thomas Dibblee
Jerry Thomas Dibblee, age 82, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in. Franklin, TN, due to complications caused by Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on Feb. 22, 1940, in Hammond, IN, son of the late Basil. Robert and Lillian Hyacinth Dibblee. He graduated from Missouri Valley. College, Marshall, MO,...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Dian Wheeler Sylvis
Dian Wheeler Sylvis, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Born in Dickson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Wheeler and Henrietta Miller Wheeler. She had worked for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as the Vice-President over membership. Dian loved to travel, especially to Charleston, South Carolina.
williamsonherald.com
Skeleton Gala scheduled for late October, to benefit Bone and Joint Institute Fund for WMC Foundation
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is hosting its first Skeleton Gala Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Factory in Franklin. Proceeds from the black-tie event will benefit the Bone and Joint Institute Fund of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature dinner, drinks,...
williamsonherald.com
Page golfer Clark garners Herff Jones Heart of the Team award
FRANKLIN – It’s been a year of firsts for the Page High School boys’ golf team. The Patriots captured their first District 12 team title. They followed that up by winning the elusive Region 6 championship last week to qualify for the Class AA state tournament for the first time in program history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
AgeWell honors several with Sage Awards, including Williamson County’s McLemore
AgeWell Middle Tennessee hosted the 30th Annual Sage Awards for 2022 Monday at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The awards honor older adults who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to improving the quality of life in their communities. The Sage awardees truly represent those who are “wise through reflection and experience,” according to the nonprofit.
williamsonherald.com
Porch Talks, First Fridays to feature special guests on the history front and in the world of art
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting both its October Porch Talks event and its First Fridays at the McLemore House gala on Friday with special guests at each event. First of all, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 215 headquarters in the Hard...
williamsonherald.com
Blood Assurance donates over $14,000 to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation
Blood Assurance’s Franklin location presented a check of over $14,000 in donations to Scott Hamilton of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation at a celebration Wednesday. In August, Blood Assurance donated $10 to Hamilton’s foundation for every donor who gave blood at a site in Middle Tennessee. Blood Assurance’s...
williamsonherald.com
2022 Heritage Ball celebrates ‘people who made this place special’
The stars of the 49th Annual Heritage Ball were the more than 800 patrons who attended Saturday night in support of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s mission of historic preservation by saving “the best of the past” and planning for the future. They also made it...
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonherald.com
Football Preview: Page visits Nolensville in Class 5A all-county showdown
NOLENSVILLE – Expect the irresistible force to meet the immoveable object Friday night when the No. 2- ranked Page High School football team visits No. 4-ranked ranked Nolensville Friday night in an expected postseason preview Williamson County matchup. The Patriots and Knights have identical 7-0 records and both are...
williamsonherald.com
McEwen Northside entering a new phase as its ‘Block E’ soon takes shape
McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs, is once again expanding. The new 300,000-square-foot phase known as Block E will feature a building of nine stories with eight floors of Class A office space, 30,000 square feet of creative office space, specialty retail and restaurant space located on the ground floor, and a skybridge connecting the parking garage for convenient access. In addition, a freestanding 8,000-square-foot signature restaurant building has been planned with a second-floor showroom office encased with a glass exterior.
williamsonherald.com
Junior hockey club in Nolensville getting support from Bone and Joint Institute
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has been named the official sports medicine provider for the Nashville Spartans, a junior hockey organization based in Nolensville. “We are honored to be named the official sports medicine provider for an organization like the Nashville Spartans that specializes in the development of young athletes,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “We are excited to continue to utilize our expertise in sports medicine and are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership.”
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Summit edges Page to face top-seeded Indy in district final
THOMPSON’S STATION – It’s a Border Battle kind of week in southern Williamson County. The Summit High School volleyball team survived a battle against Page to reach the District 12-AAA tournament final against top-seeded Independence after a tightly-contested four-set win. The Eagles cruised past Spring Hill in the other district semifinal Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
League of Women Voters releases VOTE411, a ‘one-stop-shop’ for election preparation
With the Nov. 8 general election just around the corner, the League of Women Voters of Williamson County (LWV-WC) has offered a nonpartisan election resource that serves as a guide of sorts for voters. Known as VOTE411, this “one-stop shop” for election information provides Williamson County voters with simple, accessible...
williamsonherald.com
One Generation Away launches new food delivery program
Local nonprofit and food pantry One Generation Away has launched a new program that delivers food right to the doors of those in need: The Doorstep Pantry. It ensures that people experiencing food insecurity while immobilized by a disability or experiencing transportation insecurity receive food without leaving the house. “OneGenAway...
Comments / 0