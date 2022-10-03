Read full article on original website
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it wouldn’t work as a movie or TV series
Today Disney Plus has unleashed a feature-length (per Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences standards) stand-alone special bringing a new world of beasts into the MCU. Werewolf by Night introduces the monster-human hybrid into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in what’s billed as the first-ever ‘Marvel Studios Special Presentation’.
‘Chucky’ creator reveals he was warned against referencing the franchise’s worst movies
The Child’s Play franchise is one of the craziest, most successful multiverses in horror history. Starting out humble with the original Child’s Play back in 1988, Brad Dourif’s killer doll would go on to star in two more Child’s Play sequels, a whole host of sequel/spin-off films within the Chucky brand, a god-awful remake (voiced by Mark Hamill, the only saving grace) and a universally beloved television series currently airing its second season.
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ critics roasted by the fandom as they debate if it should be the model for future shows
Only a few weeks ago, fans were still treating Andor with intense skepticism. After all, Rogue One is now six years old and we’d already seen the bombastic ending of Cassian Andor’s journey. Now we’re five episodes in, and most Star Wars fans have switched gears to treating it like it’s the second coming.
5 actors who should have voiced Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here, and while there have been plenty of highlights that have enticed fans for what’s to come, one aspect of the film has come under fire once again – and you can probably guess what that is. Fans...
‘Black Panther 2’ debutant says she’s not your usual superhero
It’s a great time to be a Marvel Comics fans. With the range of characters getting their respective live-action adaptations, to varying degrees of success, it’s impossible not to be excited. One of the comics heroes that has been drawing the most attention is Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who will make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before getting her own solo show on Disney Plus.
Who plays Man-Thing in ‘Werewolf by Night’? Man-Thing actor revealed
Marvel’s first television special Werewolf by Night is seeing debuts for many obscure members of the comics canon, but few are as strange as the omniversal being Man-Thing. Created by Steve Gerber in the 1970s, Man-Thing was the star of a cult favorite comic run which explored a bizzare non-verbal creature. Nowadays seen as one of the key characters in any multiverse storyline, he’s about to hit a new level of fame.
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ release date, potential cast, and the plot we expect to see
The Multiverse Saga will come to a head when Avengers: Secret Wars rolls into theaters at the tail end of 2025. The highly-anticipated film is shrouded in mystery, but Marvel chief Kevin Feige has left a trail of breadcrumbs for us to follow, beginning with his screenwriting pick. Join us now as we explore the possibilities of everything from the main story to the heroes who will fill the Avengers ranks.
‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation
Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
Oscar voters are deeply divided on whether Will Smith deserves honors for ‘Emancipation’ for obvious reasons
Actor Will Smith may have stunted his career with the televised assault we all know about, but his upcoming film could be a turn of fortune. Recently, audiences got a look at Emancipation, and, while it has promise, those who vote for the Academy Awards are not so sure. A...
‘Star Wars’ detractors tear a style over substance sequel trilogy action sequence to shreds
After The Force Awakens most fans were upbeat about the future of Star Wars. Disney and Lucasfilm appeared to have made a conscious effort to learn the lessons of the prequel trilogy, with the long-awaited sequel to Return of the Jedi setting up an interesting new story while honoring the memory of the originals.
‘Terrifier 2’ star compares the horror sequel to classic slashers and Metallica albums
Horror bloodhounds and gorefest enthusiasts are in for a sinister treat as Terrifier 2, the long-awaited sequel to Damien Leone’s blood-soaked Terrifier, officially releases in theaters this week in the United States. Unsurprisingly, Leone’s follow-up film is creating an entire new cauldron of controversy, with the horror filmmaker reintroducing the horror bubble to the bizarre, silent serial killer known as Art the Clown.
One Marvel fan is hopping mad about an unlikely ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff
The latest She Hulk: Attorney at Law episode finally debuted the dashing Matt Murdock and his costumed persona of Daredevil, but there’s some fans of the show turning their attention towards another understated character. On Reddit, user Quiet_Effective7234 is more interested in seeing a spinoff of Leap-Frog. Yes, the...
