Virginia State

WTOP

Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday

The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers are participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fired DC officers reinstated, awarded $14M in back pay

Three dozen D.C. officers were reinstated and awarded back pay years after being fired, including some deemed a “threat to safety,” according to a review by the District’s auditor. The report, published Thursday by the Office of the D.C. Auditor, found that the Metropolitan Police Department had...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTOP

Here are 12 of the most expensive and biggest development projects underway in N. Va.

Gigantic mixed-use projects around Metro — especially along the expanding Silver Line —dominate Northern Virginia’s development scene. Amazon HQ2, while certainly large and always a headline grabber, isn’t the biggest, perhaps by a long shot. Some truly colossal projects, especially along Metro in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, have been lumbering away, or at least stirring, for years. These are the ones you should really keep an eye on.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington

Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia

A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Singleton.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs

The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Fire at Glenmont apt. complex causes $600K in damages

In Montgomery County, Maryland, 16 adults and five children are without a home after a fire ripped through a three-story apartment complex in Glenmont. It started around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, near the 4th District Police Station, and continued into early Thursday morning. The...
GLENMONT, MD
