Sophie Wessex sports a red gown with stars and moons on it on Democratic Republic of the Congo trip

By Harriet Johnston, Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant in a red gown with stars and moons on it as she was given a Congolese name 'Umoja Mama Louise' during a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo today.

Sophie, who is married to King Charles' brother Prince Edward, was carrying out an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office.

She appeared deeply touched as she met with representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation, who gave Her Royal Highness a Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise.

In Congolese tradition, people are called a 'mama' or a 'papa' followed by the name of their eldest child. Umoja means unity in Swahili.

She was also given gifts including a Congolese muti-coloured apron.

The Palace said on Monday that the countess's visit would focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

In photographs released from the visit today, the mother-of-two could be seen in a lovely red dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6Ab1_0iKT0Zk600
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, received gifts from representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcQU1_0iKT0Zk600
The Countess of Wessex plants a tree alongside a plaque which features Her Royal Highness' Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YcVN_0iKT0Zk600
She sported the apron over the top of a ruby red gown that had a pattern of stars and moons on it 

Security will be tight for Sophie's visit, which had been planned for many months before the death of the Queen.

She arrived in the country alongside Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister's special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict.

During the first day of her trip, she attended a meeting in Bukavu, South Kivu Province, with representatives from Trial International, where she also wore a glamorous green polkadot dress.

Trial International is a non-governmental organisation which is dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, as well as providing legal support to survivors of conflict related violence and human rights violations as they seek justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFYR4_0iKT0Zk600
In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa's world war, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZidp_0iKT0Zk600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V98Uf_0iKT0Zk600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIC9_0iKT0Zk600
She paired the red gown with beige sandals and subtle jewellery including golden earrings and a bracelet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtCbn_0iKT0Zk600
Sophie showed her appreciation to waving crowds as she placed her hands over each other on her chest in thanks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ysLQ_0iKT0Zk600
The mother-of-two appeared deeply touched by the show of support from those at the engagement earlier today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQkaL_0iKT0Zk600

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa's world war, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition.

A peace agreement was signed in 2002 but violence continued in some areas, requiring a large United Nations military force to try to maintain order.

This August, Africa's second largest country faced rising regional tensions in the east, with weeks of deadly protests against UN peacekeepers.

Sophie's visit is taking place in the run-up to the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative Conference in London next month, which is being hosted by the UK Government and which the countess will attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477wpV_0iKT0Zk600
Sophie heard about the Pole Pole Foundation's conservation work, which not only protects the gorillas of the Kahuzi Biega National Park from poachers, but supports local communities by giving them the skills for alternative, nonexploitative livelihoods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0infn2_0iKT0Zk600
Elsewhere, Sophie was seen chatting with a young mother who was holding her baby in a sling (pictured) 

She publicly committed herself to supporting the UK's work helping victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019.

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors' stories of sexual violence has taken her to 'some very dark places' during her work to raise awareness.

'Every story I am told is pushing me forward. I feel obligated to tell people this is happening - it is their story to tell and I support them,' she added.

It is not the first royal engagement Sophie has taken part in since her mother-in-law's death last month.

The Countess donned army attire as she visited the home of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at MOD Lyneham, in Wiltshire last week.

Mother-of-two Sophie was visiting for the first time since she received her honorary title as Colonel-in-Chief in March this year, the role previously held for over 50 years by The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen's daughter-in-law looked the part in a camouflage jacket and khaki jeans which she paired with chunky boots.

The Royal, who had a close bond with the late monarch, referred to her as 'Mama.'

Sophie works tirelessly as patron of more than 70 charities and organisations and has been praised for her dedication to duty within the royal family.

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'My country needs peace and so do I': Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left his partner for her says she is 'happy to be home' as she arrives back in war-torn country

The Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left his partner and two children for her has arrived back in the war-torn country. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, still tearful after her break-up with security guard Tony Garnett, has been reduced to tears again after she witnessed the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier killed by Russian troops as she travelled home by bus.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'

Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Balmoral remains almost untouched since the Queen’s death: Charles is surrounded by his mother’s treasures including a ship in a bottle and her upcycled sofa cushions – but has added new armchairs as he makes the estate his own

From the golden antique clock on the mantlepiece to the Queen's upcycled sofa cushions, a newly released snap of King Charles at Balmoral shows little has changed at the castle since his mother's death last month. The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau...
BEAUTY & FASHION
