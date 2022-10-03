Read full article on original website
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
Air Force Colonel stationed at Wright-Patterson drowns on family vacation
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Chief of Engagements has confirmed the victim of the accident was 46-year-old Col. John Catoe from Ohio.
wyso.org
Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course
Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival taking place in Waynesville this weekend
WAYNESVILLE — The 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is taking place this weekend in Waynesville, October 8-9. The event is held on the second full weekend of October, according to its website. Volunteers are making cabbage rolls at Saint Augustine’s Church. Cathie Roibillard’s family has been at this...
Two homeowners file lawsuit against City of Milford's Airbnb restrictions
The lawsuit is claiming that the City of Milford's ordinance on short-term vacation rentals, as well as the penalties for violating it, are suppressing private property rights and commerce.
WKRC
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
School board issues formal objection to Ohio’s gender identity resolution
“It’s about our students and really protecting who they are and letting our community know we support every student who is part of us,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: October 4, 2022
Senator Brown on PFAS Efforts: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was one of 38 lawmakers who sent a letter about PFAS, or forever chemicals, at military bases to the Department of Defense this month. Brown is asking the Pentagon to put a greater emphasis on dealing with the harmful chemicals. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.
wyso.org
Photos: WYSO partners with Five Rivers MetroParks for a weekend of outdoor adventure and live music
The 2022 Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience was held in Eastwood Metropark on first weekend of October. The two-day event provided opportunities for outdoor fun and adventure, including kayaking, rock climbing, and camping. WYSO served as media sponsor for the event. Juliet Fromholt and Even Miller of WYSO's music department also...
wyso.org
Old State Theater to play new role
Growing up in Springfield Rod Hatfield always knew what was playing at The State Theater. “Maybe in Junior High, I was really smitten with Erich von Daniken and Chariots of the Gods, and they showed that here,” Hatfield recalled. “It was a Saturday afternoon matinee and I was...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Fox 19
Former captains lawsuit against West Chester chief, trustees can proceed, judge rules
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and retaliation filed by two former veteran West Chester Township police captains against the Butler County township, its police chief, trustees, top administrator and others can proceed, a judge ordered. Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman sued in...
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
wosu.org
Ohioan Jessica Watkins and Oathkeepers plotted January 6th insurrection, prosecutor said
A Washington D.C. jury in federal court heard opening statements on Monday in the most high-profile trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to date, which includes an Ohioan among the defendants. Jessica Watkins of Champaign County is one of the defendants and faces seditious conspiracy and other charges. Also...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | Oct 7-9, 2022
Sauerkraut Festival returns this weekend! Here are several other events around Dayton you don't want to miss this weekend. The 52nd Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will be held this weekend, October 8 & 9 in historic Waynesville. This two-day event has an eclectic mix of arts and crafts, sauerkraut served in many traditional and non-traditional ways, such as Reubens, Cabbage Rolls, Sauerkraut Pizza, sauerkraut brownies, and much more. With this perfect, cool fall weather, you do not want to miss this popular event!
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
