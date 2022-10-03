ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course

Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
DAYTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Society
City
Antioch, OH
City
Yellow Springs, OH
WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Emergency Contraceptives#Tree#K12#Linus College#The U S Supreme Court#Pennell House#Antioch College#The Supreme Court
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: October 4, 2022

Senator Brown on PFAS Efforts: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was one of 38 lawmakers who sent a letter about PFAS, or forever chemicals, at military bases to the Department of Defense this month. Brown is asking the Pentagon to put a greater emphasis on dealing with the harmful chemicals. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Old State Theater to play new role

Growing up in Springfield Rod Hatfield always knew what was playing at The State Theater. “Maybe in Junior High, I was really smitten with Erich von Daniken and Chariots of the Gods, and they showed that here,” Hatfield recalled. “It was a Saturday afternoon matinee and I was...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
1017thepoint.com

250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | Oct 7-9, 2022

Sauerkraut Festival returns this weekend! Here are several other events around Dayton you don't want to miss this weekend. The 52nd Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will be held this weekend, October 8 & 9 in historic Waynesville. This two-day event has an eclectic mix of arts and crafts, sauerkraut served in many traditional and non-traditional ways, such as Reubens, Cabbage Rolls, Sauerkraut Pizza, sauerkraut brownies, and much more. With this perfect, cool fall weather, you do not want to miss this popular event!
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy