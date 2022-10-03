ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 5: The preseason favorite finally takes over

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrnwK_0iKT0ES500

The quarterback rankings are beginning to take shape as the season approaches the halfway point. But we have to remember, Pro Football Focus uses the entire season and not just a couple of good games to figure out these numbers.

After watching UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Washington, most would agree he probably belongs a little higher in these rankings. If he keeps this up, the Bruin quarterback might battle his crosstown rival for the No. 1 spot.

And since the entire season is taken into account, one has to wonder where Bo Nix would land without that season opener against Georgia. He’s been great since that game and should continue this coming week with a trip to Arizona.

Here’s a look at where PFF sees the balance of power amongst Pac-12 passers:

Owen McCown - Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRiGW_0iKT0ES500 Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 45.2 Run: 54.4 Overall: 45.1 Last week - The win wasn't there, but Owen McCown is showing he probably should have been the starter coming out of camp. It was a decision that most likely contributed to coach Karl Dorrell being shown the door. In the 43-20 loss to Arizona, McCown was 14-of-30 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. What's next? A much-needed bye week for the 0-5 Buffaloes.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlUqD_0iKT0ES500 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 52.0 Run: 74.2 Overall: 46.6 Last week - Cameron Ward keeps rack up the yards and touchdowns, but interceptions keep popping up. He threw two picks against California, but they didn't hurt much in the Cougars' 28-9 win. Ward also threw for 343 yards and a trio of touchdowns. What's next? In their biggest road game in quite some time, WSU travels down to Los Angeles to take on No. 6 USC. Ward's interceptions will hurt in this game should they occur.

Emory Jones - Arizona State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DaPB_0iKT0ES500 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 66.6 Run: 65.2 Overall: 68.6 Last week - Emory Jones kept his team in the game and that's a testament to how well he played. Sure, ASU (1-4) went down 42-25, but the Sun Devils could have easily rolled over considering the turmoil within that program. Jones was 23-of-32 for 243 yards and a touchdown. But he threw an interception and was sacked five times. What's next? The Sun Devils host No. 24 Washington.

Jack Plummer - California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBCUv_0iKT0ES500 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 66.1 Run: 74.0 Overall: 69.8 Last week - Like Oregon's Bo Nix the week before, Cal's Jack Plummer managed to move the ball against the WSU defense in between the 20s. But unlike Nix, Plummer couldn't find the end zone. He was 23-of-33 for 273 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and was sacked four times. What's next? At 3-2, Cal enters their bye week.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cht0T_0iKT0ES500 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 67.2 Run: 67.8 Overall: 70.6 Last week - We have to remember these analytical ratings cover the entire season, but based on last week's performance, DTR has proven he's one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12. In the 40-32 win over Washington, he was 24-of-33 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards. What's next? We get to see if 5-0 UCLA is definitely for real as they host conference favorite Utah in the biggest game in the Pac-12 so far this season.

Bo Nix - Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7VKd_0iKT0ES500 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 68.0 Run: 78.3 Overall: 75.9 Last week - Nix showed everyone that he's much more than a pocket passer in the 45-27 win over Stanford. He had an 80-yard touchdown run that seemingly came out of nowhere. Nix was also 16-of-29 for 161 yards and two scores. That long touchdown run helped Nix finish the game with 141 yards on the ground. What's next? Unless something weird happens in the desert, and that's happened before, Oregon and Nix should have a fun time at Arizona.

Chance Nolan - Oregon State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wMTr_0iKT0ES500 Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 80.7 Run: 60.4 Overall: 79.7 Last week - Just two weeks ago, Nolan was at the top of these rankings. But after two poor performances against USC and Utah, the shine has dimmed. The Beaver quarterback played just a few minutes before being pulled due to a neck strain. But he wasn't playing great before that, going 2-of-7 for 26 yards and two interceptions. What's next? - Oregon State travels down to The Farm to take on Stanford.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1ug2_0iKT0ES500 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 80.6 Run: 55.8 Overall: 80.0 Last week - In his first Pac-12 road game, Penix, Jr. wasn't bad. He was just outplayed by the opposing quarterback in the 40-32 loss at UCLA. Penix, Jr. was 33-of-48 for 345 yards, four touchdowns, but he was picked off two times and fumbled in the end zone resulting in a safety. What's next? Washington goes out on the road again, this time to Arizona State.

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA3dd_0iKT0ES500 Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 76.6 Run: 76.5 Overall: 80.3 Last week - The Arizona signal caller had a field day in Boulder as Jayden de Laura went 33-of-46 for 484 yards and six touchdowns. At 3-2, the Wildcats are already the biggest surprise of the season. What's next? A very different matchup and defense as the Oregon Ducks come to Tucson to face the Wildcats.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203Mm4_0iKT0ES500 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 82.1 Run: 54.2 Overall: 81.0 Last week - Except for a couple of late touchdowns, Tanner McKee was just okay inside Autzen Stadium. But you need to be better than just okay to defeat Oregon on the road. McKee was 19-of-33 for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-27 loss in Eugene. What's next? Stanford goes back home to face Oregon State.

Cameron Rising - Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciD53_0iKT0ES500 Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 81.1 Run: 77.4 Overall: 85.6 Last week - People thought this was going to be a close one, but Oregon State failed to show up and Utah took advantage. Rising was an efficient 19-of-25 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards and another score. What's next? Utah goes to Pasadena to face the surprising Bruins in a huge Pac-12 affair.

Caleb Williams - USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hc9Q7_0iKT0ES500 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 83.2 Run: 75.8 Overall: 87.5 Last week - The only surprise is that it took Caleb Williams this long to reach the top of these rankings. In the 42-25 win over Arizona State, Williams went 27-of-37 for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off one time, however. Unless USC suffers a bad loss, expect Williams to stay here. What's next? The Trojans host Washington State.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Arizona State#Qbs#American Football#College Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

WNBA and former Texas Longhorns star Tiffany Jackson dies at 37

WNBA star Tiffany Jackson, a standout on the University of Texas women’s basketball team, died Monday from cancer at age 37, her alma mater announced. Jackson had a decorated career, having risen to stardom during her time at the University of Texas from 2003 to 2007 and breaking into the WNBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2007 draft. After nine seasons, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach, the university said in a statement announcing her death.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy