Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared After Being Shot

Just a few weeks after he was shot twice in the leg, the rookie running back is nearing his NFL debut.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was medically cleared by the team’s training staff less than six weeks after he was shot twice in an armed robbery attempt, coach Ron Rivera said Monday .

Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., has been on the reserve/non-injury list, which kept him out for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. NFL Network reported the bullets struck the 23-year-old in the glute and the knee but missed all major ligaments, tendons and bone .

Robinson returned to the practice field for the first time since the incident on Sept. 15.

Rivera revealed Monday the team will open the window to possibly activate Robinson on Wednesday. The move gives Washington three weeks to either activate the rookie ballcarrier or leave him on the non-football injury list.

Robinson, the Commanders’ third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was expected to contribute to the team’s running back room immediately after a successful college career at Alabama. Rivera said Monday he still “has a plan” to work the rookie into the backfield rotation when he’s able to take the field.

The Commanders (1–3) will face the Titans on Sunday before taking on the Bears in Week 6 and the Packers on Oct. 23.

