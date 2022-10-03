ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – We’re just about at the first quarter of the NFL season, and in many ways, the Bears have been what we thought they might be in 2022.

While there have been some bright moments from individuals and two victories, there are also a lot of growing pains that this new group will have to go through as they adjust to each other.

That has been clear the entire season and especially on Sunday when the Bears took the field at MetLife Stadium to face the Giants – who are very similar to them with a new front office and coaching staff. Neither team looked dominant as had both good and forgettable moments on a rainy afternoon in East Rutherford.

Unlike the game against the Texans in Week 3, where the Bears were able to come out with a victory, this time they found themselves on the short end of a 20-12 loss to New York.

We’re recapped this contest on this edition of “The 9-Yard LIne” on WGN News Now as the Bears fall to 2-2 on the young season. We’ll hear from a number of players and head coach Matt Eberflus about what went down over the course of 60 minutes on Sunday, plus we’ll “Go Through The Emotions” of the defeat featuring the good and bad of the contest.

We’ll tell you about one play that had people on social media talking about the Bears on Sunday. Plus we’ll look ahead to the team’s next game in Week 5 on the road.

Larry Hawley has all these stories in this edition of “The 9-Yard LIne,” and you can watch that live at 3:30 PM in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

