InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gives Passengers a Big Gift

Most airlines treat passengers as baggage, Yes, the plane has to be full in order for the company to make money, but aside from making sure you get onboard, everything else is pretty irrelevant. The big airlines, of course, don't ever say this -- just like your cable company won't...
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Go on an International Trip Each Year for 25 Years

When I was 12 or 13, I watched Mamma Mia! and Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants back to back and came to two conclusions: Flowing maxi skirts are glamorous, and I needed to spend time traveling internationally every year for the rest of my life. And now, a decade-ish later, I own a few maxi skirts. The international travel bit has been harder to maintain, however. When I was 12, I didn't factor things like a pandemic, inflation, rent hikes, and the cost of living into my lofty aspirations. But now, one lucky winner out there will be able to live that dream, thanks to Exodus Travels.
