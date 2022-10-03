ELGIN – The City of Elgin is gearing up for a Sewer Reconstruction Project which could start as early as next week according to City Administrator Brock Eckstein. Contracts will be contacting citizens who may be affected by sewage usage as well as street access. So, if you are a citizen in Elgin and receive a call from the contractor, please note that they are simply reaching out to inform you ahead of time in the event of a closure of some sort.

ELGIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO