Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team arrives in Joseph for Fire Assessment
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team has arrived in Joseph, Oregon, to begin their assessment of the Double Creek, Nebo, Sturgill, Jones and Goat Mountain Fires. BAER is an emergency program aimed at managing imminent unacceptable risks to human life...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UNION COUNTY, OREGON
UNION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. The preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F-350...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on Interstate 84 – Union County
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sewer Restoration Project to Begin Soon in Elgin
ELGIN – The City of Elgin is gearing up for a Sewer Reconstruction Project which could start as early as next week according to City Administrator Brock Eckstein. Contracts will be contacting citizens who may be affected by sewage usage as well as street access. So, if you are a citizen in Elgin and receive a call from the contractor, please note that they are simply reaching out to inform you ahead of time in the event of a closure of some sort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scam Alert for Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) BCSO received several reports last week of a phone scam circulating in Baker County. Citizens received a phone call, which appeared to be coming from the BCSO business line (541-523-6415). The caller identified himself as a Lieutenant with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and proceeded to tell them that there was a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear in court. They were then instructed to go to either RiteAid/Walgreens to pay their fine in the amount of $2,000.
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Saint Alphonsus Welcomes Two New Providers to Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center) Dr. Samuel Capra, MD and Jacki Adams, DNP have joined Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City and are providing orthopedic and family medicine care to residents of Baker City and surrounding communities in northeastern Oregon. Dr. Capra brings...
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured in I-84 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 left a driver dead and two passengers injured early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 270, south of La Grande just after midnight. An initial investigation revealed that a westbound white Ford F350 was pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer when it left the road and overturned. During the crash, the trailer separated from the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Wolf Depredation Application Period is Open
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County) On June 24, 2011, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3560, which directed the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) to establish and implement a wolf depredation compensation and financial assistance grant program, using moneys in the Wolf Management Compensation and Proactive Trust Fund to provide grants to assist counties to implement county wolf depredation compensation programs.
elkhornmediagroup.com
“Rainbow Fentanyl” and Carfentanyl Present in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU’s Foundation poised to give away over $850,000
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Scholarship season is here again at Eastern Oregon University. From October 1 through February 1, the Foundation scholarship application is open to admitted students, current students and returning students. EOU’s Foundation gives away over $850,000 in scholarships every year to help...
Comments / 0