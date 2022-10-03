‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
The Problem With NonprofitsSarah RoseLos Angeles, CA
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
Underground 106 Seafood, L.A.’s Best Backyard Mariscos Restaurant, Shuts Down
“It was just time to move on,” a nonchalant Sergio Penuelas told L.A. TACO over the phone last night. L.A.’s mariscos-loving community was shocked to see a story on Instagram yesterday afternoon announcing the immediate closure of his beloved backyard restaurant, 106 Underground Seafood. The ominous post featured the words: “We will be closed until further notice, thank you,” under an all-black background.
boulevardsentinel.com
Melas Cocina Mexicana: The food is great, but it’s about more than that
I was famished and needed lunch. I was on Daly Street in Lincoln Heights and ducked into a nearby Mexican restaurant I’d never noticed before – Melas Cocina Mexicana. Small benches were out on the sidewalk. A lone guitarist played for the passersby. Once inside, I met the...
yovenice.com
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
These Are California's Best Taco Shops
Yelp released a list of the top 100 Taco spots in America.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
LA Metro’s K Line — The Long Awaited Crenshaw/LAX Extension — Is Opening. Here’s What Riders Can Expect
The K Line, which opens this Friday, won’t actually provide a rail connection to LAX until 2024, according to the transit agency’s current projections.
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
nypressnews.com
Residents in Del Rey neighborhood call on city to investigate ‘bubbling cesspool’ at unoccupied home
DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Residents in a Del Rey neighborhood are disgusted and in search of answers as a giant hole full of waste in front of an abandoned home continues to cause a noxious odor. “It’s sewer water,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous....
theregistrysocal.com
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
We Asked L.A. and Long Beach Mayoral Candidates How They Would Treat Street Vendors if Elected
A brief exchange between L.A. mayoral candidates Representative Karen Bass and Rick Caruso about street food vendors perked our (and many others) ears up at their September 21 debate. In answer to a moderator’s question about whether she’d have vendors on the street and regulate, or move to a marketplace,...
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
kcrw.com
Prison to kitchen: Inglewood restaurant offers formerly incarcerated new path
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
Headlines: Local Punks Allegedly Set Fire to Neo-Nazi Metal Band’s Truck While Playing an ‘Invite-Only’ Show in East L.A.; Jaywalking Decriminalized In California
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A Neo-Nazi Black Metal concert called “Rise of the Black Sun” was reportedly held in East L.A., featuring band...
