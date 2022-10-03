Did you know about Disney World’s 5th “park”?. OK, so Disney Springs isn’t really a park, but it IS a huge dining, shopping, and entertainment center with lots of fun things to do. You can eat at some of our favorite restaurants, look for the perfect souvenir at World of Disney, and even see an acrobatic performance by Cirque du Soleil. Now, the 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” by Cirque du Soleil has been announced, and it includes some new weekend showtimes!

