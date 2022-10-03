Read full article on original website
White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
Informational picket line at PeaceHealth
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
Favorable weather conditions continue to help fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 120,855 acres and 34% containment. In West Zone operations of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions after the east winds had calmed. They continued to monitor and strengthen containment lines along the northwestern edge of the fire.
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
Dropping the hammer: The Jack Colletto story
If you're watching an Oregon State game, you will find Jack Colletto lined up everywhere from linebacker to fullback to quarterback; just to name a few. But being the Beavers' ultimate utility player isn't what he originally wanted. He can run, he can catch, and he can definitely hit. Jack...
Oregon softball gears up for Fall Ball schedule
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks to host seven games in October. This weekend is the start of fall ball for the Oregon softball program. The Ducks will host seven games at the Jane this month all free and open to the public. Head Coach Missy Lombardi returns eight starters...
