Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Gillian Sisley

Mom refuses to 'drain college fund' on new house for daughter

Should a person be able to use their college fund on whatever they want?. The national US student debt is currently standing at an astronomical $1.75 trillion dollars, with over 40 million borrowers. This amount of debt leaves borrowers at a disadvantage as soon as they’re coming out of college.
Tracey Folly

Man humiliates teen employee for having a second job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working two jobs at the expense of my health and well-being when the manager of my first job humiliated me in front of my coworkers at a work meeting. Why did he decide to humiliate me? It was because of my second job.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Google
Someecards

High school bully bride seeks advice after bridesmaid/victim roasts her at wedding.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for confronting a close friend after she recounted her bullying experience from me on my wedding day?. I (28F) just recently got married last week. And from the title of this post, you can see that I am not really the best person. I have a close friend who we'll call Jana (28F). Jana and I have not always been friends.
Slate

A Destructive Classmate Is Ruining My Kid’s School Year

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
psychologytoday.com

Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns

Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
intheknow.com

Mom calls out daycare after it ‘lied’ about child safety protocols: ‘They are endangering your child’

A mother is wondering if she crossed the line when she asked her daycare to accommodate her daughter with the correct car seat. She went on Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. Her daughter is turning 4 next year and isn’t old enough to use the booster provided by the service. Now, the mom is wondering if a message she sent to the daycare was too harsh.
