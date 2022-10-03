This is a friendly reminder that the Mammoth Huskies football team will be playing The Eureka High School Vandals from Nevada this Friday at 5:00 PM at MHS, our first place volleyball team will be hosting Bishop tonight at 5:00 PM, and our 1st place Cross Country team will be travelling to the Santa Clarita Invitational this Saturday. Up-to-date schedules can be found on our school website https://mhs.mammothusd.org/ and clicking Athletics>Teams>and then find your team and schedule.

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO