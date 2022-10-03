Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Weather Weekend 10-07-2022 ,10-12-2022
The weekend is looking like low pressure from the PACNW will drop South over NORCAL / NV Sunday. So a chance of showers looks possible over the CA/NV/OR border Sunday or Monday. Elsewhere in Inyo and Mono Counties, high pressure will continue to be the main player, with dry weather conditions and temps a few degrees above normal….DMATT.
sierrawave.net
Eastern Sierra Capital Summit – Tomorrow! October 7 from 8 AM to Noon
Need capital? Join us on Friday, October 7 for the Eastern Sierra Capital Summit and hear from 10 speakers who will provide information on small business financing and capital options. In person attendees will be able to meet with presenters and lenders. Seating is limited. The Summit is also being webcast on Zoom.
sierrawave.net
Bishop Chamber of Commerce Results of Chamber Challenge Golf Fundraiser on Sept. 30th
The Bishop Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank everyone who supported the Chamber Challenge golf fundraiser last Friday at Bishop Country Club. Sponsors included Adventure in Camping, Alex Printing, Alta One Federal Credit Union, American Graffix, Ameriprise – Don Matthewson, Ashley Furniture – Ridgecrest, Back Alley Bowling, Berkeley , Bishop 395 Inn, Bishop Real Estate – Rasmuson and Associates, Bishop Twin Theatre, Booya, Carl’s, Junior, Dow Villa Hotel, Eastern Sierra Now, Eastern Sierra Propane, Eastern Sierra Realty, Eldridge Electric, Grocery Outlet, Hawks.
sierrawave.net
Results from Today Thursday, October 6, 2022 Cross Country Meet Bishop Union vs Rosamond
These are the results from today Thursday, October 6, 2022 cross country meet Bishop Union vs Rosamond. The teams raced on Bishop Union’s Tungsten Hills course. Low score wins in cross country races. Congratulations to Denzel Gomez and Blake Braaten both race their fastest time on our course this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sierrawave.net
Mammoth High School Huskies Football Team to Play Eureka Friday at 5:00 PM in Mammoth
This is a friendly reminder that the Mammoth Huskies football team will be playing The Eureka High School Vandals from Nevada this Friday at 5:00 PM at MHS, our first place volleyball team will be hosting Bishop tonight at 5:00 PM, and our 1st place Cross Country team will be travelling to the Santa Clarita Invitational this Saturday. Up-to-date schedules can be found on our school website https://mhs.mammothusd.org/ and clicking Athletics>Teams>and then find your team and schedule.
Comments / 0