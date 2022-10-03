Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. At the LTC in Ohio I work at, we had a patient that was very lethargic. His vitals were stable but his bp was 88/50. This was around 0200. Patient was trach,vent,GJT, and had a PICC line. The supervisor(who is an Lpn) stated to not bother the doctor and to just pass it on next shift. The patient did eventually get sent to an acute hospital two days later.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO