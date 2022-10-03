ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting Plan#Financial Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

I’m About to Become the Rich Friend Everyone Dreams About Having

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I have been different degrees of poor for my entire life (I’m 40 years old.) However, my grandfather recently died and left my wife and me with an absolutely absurd, life-changing amount of money and assets. As far as I understand it, the interest on the investments alone would be enough to live on for the rest of our lives.
ECONOMY
intheknow.com

Family member ‘snaps’ at sister-in-law for not realizing ‘how privileged’ she is

A woman called out her sister-in-law for being “privileged” — and now, there’s family drama. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her husband’s brother Andrew is married to Ashley. Andrew and Ashley have a full-time housekeeper, Nora. When Nora was away for the week, Ashley complained about how difficult managing things was. This prompted the Reddit poster to snap at Ashley.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really

An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings

Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
HEALTH
allnurses.com

Lpn supervisor would not let me call doctor

Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. At the LTC in Ohio I work at, we had a patient that was very lethargic. His vitals were stable but his bp was 88/50. This was around 0200. Patient was trach,vent,GJT, and had a PICC line. The supervisor(who is an Lpn) stated to not bother the doctor and to just pass it on next shift. The patient did eventually get sent to an acute hospital two days later.
HEALTH SERVICES
Tyla

The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’

Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
RELATIONSHIPS
intheknow.com

Mom calls out daycare after it ‘lied’ about child safety protocols: ‘They are endangering your child’

A mother is wondering if she crossed the line when she asked her daycare to accommodate her daughter with the correct car seat. She went on Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. Her daughter is turning 4 next year and isn’t old enough to use the booster provided by the service. Now, the mom is wondering if a message she sent to the daycare was too harsh.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Girl with limb difference ‘very, very, very excited’ to get prosthetic arm

A girl with a limb difference has said she is “very, very, very excited” about getting a prosthetic arm thanks to a fundraising campaign, with the first task being putting make-up on her “mummy”.Thalia Coultas, seven, was born with an “arm that had not formed”, which her mother Kerrie Coultas found out about during her 20-week pregnancy scan.She said that since Thalia was a toddler she has been entitled to have NHS arms but they are “non-functional arms – they don’t do anything, they just hang off her limb”, Mrs Coultas, 40, a stay-at-home mother from Drax, Selby, told the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy