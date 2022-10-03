Read full article on original website
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it’s ‘more likely than not’ US will enter recession
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Thursday it’s “more likely than not” the US will enter a recession, calling it a consequence of the “excesses the economy has been through.”. “Historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels...
Opinion: The Fed doesn’t have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession
Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
White House left looking for answers after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
The OPEC+ decision to dramatically cut its oil output targets has left the White House grappling with a complex — and potentially damaging — mix of geopolitical and domestic challenges with few easy answers. President Joe Biden now faces the reality that an already complex and tenuous bilateral...
How home prices in 20 major US cities have grown in the last three decades
How home prices in 20 major US cities have grown in the last three decades. A homebuyer would be hard-pressed today to find a single-family home in most of America’s major cities for under $200,000—and yet just 30 years ago, the typical home sold for nearly $124,000. A...
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles — and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea’s flurry of recent missile tests — including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning. North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks — a prolific...
US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown
The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the...
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back
Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, Hong Kong...
Republicans called Biden’s infrastructure program ‘socialism.’ Then they asked for money.
Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as “President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list.”. Then in June, Emmer — the House Republican campaign chairman leading attacks on Democrats for supporting the...
Amazon plans to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holiday shopping season
Amazon said Thursday it plans to hire 150,000 new employees across the United States to meet demand ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The openings, which include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles, range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, the company said. The announcement comes just days before Amazon is set to hold another Prime Day shopping event.
Elon Musk’s deposition in Twitter dispute postponed amid revived talks to complete acquisition
Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone the Tesla CEO’s deposition in the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition agreement, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The decision comes as the two sides renew negotiations to complete the deal. Musk’s deposition had been...
Biden offers stark ‘Armageddon’ warning on the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in...
Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden during his first and only debate against Republican Blake Masters on Thursday. Kelly called the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and says his party doesn’t understand border issues. Masters, meanwhile, tried to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary. He said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. The debate was a chance for Masters to reset the campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing.
Cathay Pacific is facing ‘unprecedented staffing’ shortages, warns top union in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific is facing “unprecedented” staff shortages and may not be ready to handle a surge in demand, as the city winds up its strict Covid policy and reopens for international travel. A top local union warned Thursday of “a record number of...
Why Ford Stock Has Been Charging Higher This Week
After being warned about third-quarter results, investors believe the stock found a bottom.
