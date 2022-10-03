ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Opinion: The Fed doesn’t have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
BUSINESS
White House left looking for answers after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts

The OPEC+ decision to dramatically cut its oil output targets has left the White House grappling with a complex — and potentially damaging — mix of geopolitical and domestic challenges with few easy answers. President Joe Biden now faces the reality that an already complex and tenuous bilateral...
POTUS
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon

The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
POTUS
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
TRAVEL
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, Hong Kong...
TRAVEL
Amazon plans to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holiday shopping season

Amazon said Thursday it plans to hire 150,000 new employees across the United States to meet demand ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The openings, which include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles, range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, the company said. The announcement comes just days before Amazon is set to hold another Prime Day shopping event.
BUSINESS
Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden during his first and only debate against Republican Blake Masters on Thursday. Kelly called the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and says his party doesn’t understand border issues. Masters, meanwhile, tried to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary. He said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. The debate was a chance for Masters to reset the campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing.
CONGRESS & COURTS

