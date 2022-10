The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating two people sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Heights. Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at around 7.25 a.m. in the vicinity of Tiebout Avenue and East 182nd Street, a 43-year-old man was approached by the two men on a black, two-wheeled scooter device.

BRONX, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO