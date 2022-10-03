Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
The Nike Air Deldon 1 Joins The Swooshes “Be True” Collection
Four months removed from the celebration of Pride Month in June, The Swoosh is returning to its Be True collection that treated the Nike Cortez and Dunk Low, amongst others, in tribute to October’s LGBTQIA+ History Month. Kicking off the re-run is the first WNBA signature silhouette to surface since 2006 in the Nike Air Deldon 1.
Street-Ready Black/Gum Appears On The New Balance 550
Steven Smith’s New Balance 550 continues to form an important part in the world of sneakers 33 years after it debuted. Recently, the made-for-basketball creation emerged in a compelling black and gum brown outfit perfect for fall. The upper indulges in the darker of the two aforementioned tones, presenting...
Triple Red And Grey Swooshes Liven This Triple-White Nike Air Force 1 Ensemble
Throughout the celebration of Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary silhouette, NIKE Inc. continues to employ seldom disparate changes to the iconic model, creating a constant rotation of slightly differing propositions. The antithesis to its black/grey/blue offering seen last week on the Air Force 1, a crisp white build now enjoys the treatment of multiple Swooshes at its heel.
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
The Nike Cortez “White/Black” Features Blue Flair On The Sole Unit
The Nike Cortez is in the midst of its 50th anniversary. In addition to tapping a number of high-profile of collaborators for special editions, the vintage running sneaker has maintained a steady flow of general releases. Recently, the Forrest Gump-approved silhouette emerged in a relatively simple “White/Black” ensemble. “Light Photo...
Nike Dresses This Kids’ Dunk High In Mint-Toned Plaids
From flannels to golf pants, plaid is near inescapable. Even the Nike Dunk High isn’t safe from the pattern, as it’s about to feature its stripes across this upcoming kids-exclusive colorway. Compared to releases prior, this Dunk High is much more reserved in its use of the above-mentioned...
Nike Dresses Up The Dunk Low In Mink Fur And Flashy Jewels
Whenever the weather sinks below 70 degrees, the Nike catalog — much like the rest of us — brings out their best fits. The Dunk Low is, of course, following suit, adding various jewels and mink fur to its construction. While not the first time the brand has...
The Nike Air Ship SP “Team Orange” Dropping Exclusively At One European Store
Back in July of 2020, retailer Bottega Backdoor ushered in one of the first modern iterations of the Nike Air Ship, which boasted a look akin to the iconic “Bred” colorway. Fast forward two years and they’re once again holding an exclusive release of yet another one of the model’s make-ups: the “Team Orange.”
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey Fog” Releases On October 12th
UNDERCOVER may not currently have the mainstream cachet that other collaborators of the Swoosh do, but it’s played a pivotal role in marrying sport and fashion over the last decade. The partnership adds a tally to its expansive roster of product on October 12th as it drops a trio of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
Better™ Gift Shop Celebrates Community With Its Next Vans Collaboration
Toronto’s Better™ Gift Shop is all about community. In addition to the work it’s already done to celebrate its neighbors, the retailer and brand has recently teamed up with Vans on a Style 36 VLT and Half Cab VLT duo releasing on Saturday, October 8th. The follow-up...
adidas Crafts One-Of-A-Kind Sambas Inspired By Iconic Mexico Football Federation Jerseys
Thanks to both a cosign from Bella Hadid and the collaborative efforts of designer Wales Bonner, the adidas Samba has very quickly become one of the defining shoes of 2022. And while it may spend more time in SoHo than on the field, the silhouette is still a football staple at its core. It’s these roots that the Three Stripes are paying homage to with their latest endeavor, which lenses the classic through the Mexico Football Federation’s iconic jerseys.
Bala Founders Discuss Wearable Wellness, Design-centric Products and Brand Expansion
In 2020, the Bala bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space, as consumers were looking for a convenient way to get fit during the pandemic. With design at the forefront, the brand has continued to excite consumers by launching luxurious, elevated workout equipment. During WWD’s Wellness Forum last week, Bala founders and husband-and-wife duo Maximilian Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway sat down with senior beauty editor Kathryn Hopkins to discuss the future of the brand, and the key factors behind its explosive growth. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy:...
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adds Navy And Teal To Its Wardrobe
Following a string of reconstructed styles, the Nike SB Blazer Mid is back in its original skin. And for one of its upcoming Fall/Winter releases, the silhouette is keeping it simple with a blue-dominant colorway. Here, navy is used heavily throughout the shoe, dressing not just the lining and branding...
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
Autumn Brown Tones Grace The Nike Air Max 90 Featuring Snakeskin Textiles
Each Fall there seems to be a new textile in play by the Beaverton-based brand. Electing snakeskin textures across a bevy of its lifestyle models including the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low Disrupt 2, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic 1990 Air Max cushioned silhouette is embracing the scaly aesthetic for its latest autumnal offering.
