ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Look: NFL Refs Appeared To Botch Important Call On Sunday
The referee team working Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings seemed to make a crucial penalty-call error. On Tuesday, New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan pointed out an incorrect ineligible man downfield penalty called on the Saints during the first half of Sunday's contest in London.
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
atozsports.com
Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
Special Philly Sportsbook Offer for Eagles Fans ($1,000 Free Bet Against Cardinals in Week 5)
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles find themselves large favorites against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and BetMGM is giving Eagles fans the confidence to win BIG with a risk-free $1,000 bet. BetMGM Promo Code. BetMGM is known as one of the industry’s best, and this free $1,000 bet is the...
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks
The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
ESPN
Jefferson, Vikings host rare early season visit by Bears
CHICAGO (2-2) at MINNESOTA (3-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-2-1, Vikings 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 63-57-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 31-17, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Giants 20-12; Vikings beat...
SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Series
MLB’s expanded playoffs get underway on Friday with the four wild-card series.
NFL・
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL・
Alvin Kamara reveals status for Saints’ Week 5 vs. Seahawks
Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib injury and had previously been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. But the superstar running back provided an extremely encouraging update on his status ahead of Week 5, per Luke Johnson. “Last week...
Saints talk limiting turnovers, penalties against Seahawks
Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke to the media today, harping on the 11 turnovers through the Saints' first four games, the most in the NFL.
