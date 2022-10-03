ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Large Human

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Appeared To Botch Important Call On Sunday

The referee team working Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings seemed to make a crucial penalty-call error. On Tuesday, New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan pointed out an incorrect ineligible man downfield penalty called on the Saints during the first half of Sunday's contest in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career

Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks

The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Jefferson, Vikings host rare early season visit by Bears

CHICAGO (2-2) at MINNESOTA (3-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-2-1, Vikings 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 63-57-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 31-17, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Giants 20-12; Vikings beat...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL
