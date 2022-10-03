ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

State Controlling Board approves $15M for Ohio food banks

The state Controlling Board on Monday approved $15 million for regional food banks to acquire and distribute food. “I’m hopeful these much needed resources will improve hunger needs in our area,” state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said in a news release. The funds, which were included...
OHIO STATE
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey trade insults and interrupt each other in first televised debate

NORMAL, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey engaged in a chippy first face-to-face broadcast debate Thursday night, as each man frequently interrupted the other with claims of lies, deception and hypocrisy. Charges and countercharges filled the hour-long forum, which comes as early voting has...
ILLINOIS STATE
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Foxconn partners with Indiev to manufacture prototype vehicles

Foxconn announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Los Angeles-based Indiev Inc. to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles at its Lordstown facility. The memorandum of understanding signed by the companies “marks the beginning of many more discussions to come regarding the future of EV manufacturing in Ohio,” Jerry Hsiao, Foxconn’s chief product officer, said in a news release.
CANFIELD, OH
Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969

Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
‘Incredibly frustrating’: Colorado schools reject GOP gubernatorial candidate’s claims that students identify as cats

DENVER — No, several large Colorado school districts said Tuesday, they are not having issues with students identifying as cats or other animals, as Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has repeatedly claimed is happening in schools across the state. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent running to unseat Gov....
COLORADO STATE

