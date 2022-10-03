Foxconn announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Los Angeles-based Indiev Inc. to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles at its Lordstown facility. The memorandum of understanding signed by the companies “marks the beginning of many more discussions to come regarding the future of EV manufacturing in Ohio,” Jerry Hsiao, Foxconn’s chief product officer, said in a news release.

