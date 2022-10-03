Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
mahoningmatters.com
State Controlling Board approves $15M for Ohio food banks
The state Controlling Board on Monday approved $15 million for regional food banks to acquire and distribute food. “I’m hopeful these much needed resources will improve hunger needs in our area,” state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said in a news release. The funds, which were included...
mahoningmatters.com
2-year-old and her baby brother die after family dogs attack them, Tennessee cops say
UPDATE: The children’s mother was upgraded to stable condition Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The family’s dogs were euthanized Thursday by Memphis Animal Services, deputies say. The investigation is ongoing. The original story is below. Two young siblings died after they were...
mahoningmatters.com
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey trade insults and interrupt each other in first televised debate
NORMAL, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey engaged in a chippy first face-to-face broadcast debate Thursday night, as each man frequently interrupted the other with claims of lies, deception and hypocrisy. Charges and countercharges filled the hour-long forum, which comes as early voting has...
mahoningmatters.com
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Foxconn partners with Indiev to manufacture prototype vehicles
Foxconn announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Los Angeles-based Indiev Inc. to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles at its Lordstown facility. The memorandum of understanding signed by the companies “marks the beginning of many more discussions to come regarding the future of EV manufacturing in Ohio,” Jerry Hsiao, Foxconn’s chief product officer, said in a news release.
mahoningmatters.com
Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Incredibly frustrating’: Colorado schools reject GOP gubernatorial candidate’s claims that students identify as cats
DENVER — No, several large Colorado school districts said Tuesday, they are not having issues with students identifying as cats or other animals, as Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has repeatedly claimed is happening in schools across the state. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent running to unseat Gov....
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | A ‘Can’t Miss’ show — Travis Tritt, Chris Janson coming to Covelli
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Country music stars Travis Tritt and Chris Janson will bring their “Can’t Miss” tour to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. War Hippies...
mahoningmatters.com
Fierce freshmen take the reins as Nova Southeastern outduels Flagler at Golfweek D2 Fall Challenge
There may be no better motto for a South Florida team mid-hurricane season than the one Nova Southeastern head coach Heather Wall is employing in the team van this fall: Control the controllables. That strikes out weather, of course, but zeroes in on elements like picking smart lines and walking...
