“Elevate Chicago Dance” has never been the same festival twice. The first iteration was in 2017, an expansive series of events across eleven venues over four days, highlighting dozens of local artists. The Chicago Dancemakers Forum, a small nonprofit that awards no-strings grants to choreographers, worked with the New England Foundation for the Arts to sponsor the fest with a mission of bringing national attention to Chicago’s rich, diverse and bizarrely overlooked (at least on a national level) trove of dance talent. In 2018, “Elevate” returned, smaller in footprint but not size; forty-five artists condensed into the Chicago Cultural Center, filling every corner of the building in a single day of free performances before more than 2,500 attendees. The festival was planned again for 2020, then shelved along with the rest of live indoor performance in the United States.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO