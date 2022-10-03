Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Student in Kermit ISD found with knife
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post by Kermit ISD, several students at Kermit Junior High reported to a teacher a fellow student had a knife. Administration immediately found the student and met with them when a small folding knife was found in the student’s possession. The...
cbs7.com
Monahans residents furious over removal of tombstone decorations
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Monahans residents are outraged after they found out about the removal of items from their loved ones tombstones. “I mean if the city don’t want to take care of my dads grave, don’t do it, I’ll do it my damn self. I will do it that’s fine, it’s not a big deal,” said Monahans resident, Priscilla Garcia.
Comments / 0