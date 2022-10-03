ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utes Climb In Week Five Of BIG-PAC Power Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are climbing up the BIG-PAC Power Poll after knocking off the Oregon State Beavers 42-16. BYU meanwhile slipped slightly after a somewhat underwhelming performance against the Utah State Aggies. Here’s a look at how the BIG-12 and the PAC-12 shake out in week...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Week 6: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes play on big stages during Week 6 of the college football season. No. 16 BYU travels to Las Vegas to play the historic Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The contest will play played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The matchup is part of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series and is technically a home game for the Irish, despite it being played on a neutral field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising Meme Goes Viral, Now On A T-Shirt

SALT LAKE CITY- Cornerback Clark Phillips III and quarterback Cam Rising had really big days for the Utes last weekend against Oregon State which spurned on a funny meme that fans can now buy as a t-shirt. Step aside ‘Stepbrothers’, the “Ute Brothers” are in the house, and they definitely just became best friends.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released

LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kenneth Scott: This Moment Was Everything To Me

SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utah wide receiver Kenneth Scott has been a part of some of the biggest moments in Utah football history, but coming back to his alma mater and performing at halftime during Homecoming Week might top them all. Years after hanging up his cleats, Scott is one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Robert Johnson
kslsports.com

The Utes Rally Behind Jaylen Dixon’s Success

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon has had a very unconventional path through his college career with the Utes. Dixon burst onto the scene in 2018 for Utah as the speedster they desperately needed at the position and followed it up with another productive year in 2019. Then...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

A Coach’s Journey: BYU Cougars DB Coach Jernaro Gilford

PROVO, Utah – Jernaro Gilford feels blessed to be in the position he is at BYU as the defensive backs coach for the Cougs. Gilford’s playing career ended in 2004 due to injuries. He credits his wife for encouraging him to get into coaching. “She (his wife) was...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Players Rank New Black Threads As Best Uniform

PROVO, Utah – The new BYU football black uniforms are a hit among players. Honestly, these one-off uniform games are a thing to enhance the experience for players. It’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks. BYU will wear the black uniforms with a...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Late Touchdown Lifts No. 1 Lehi Past No. 4 Timpview

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a battle of two top-five teams in the state with No. 1 Lehi pulling off a 28-24 win over No. 4 Timpview at home on Thursday night. #4 Timpview 24 @ #1 Lehi 28 (Thurs.) The Pioneers started the game with a touchdown...
LEHI, UT
#Pac 12 Football#Oregon State#The Rose Bowl#In The End#American Football#College Football#Utes#Fbs#Phill
kslsports.com

Sharrieff Shah: I’m So Happy With The Level Of Consistency

SALT LAKE CITY- Cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah is a stickler when it comes to details of the game, so it should come to no surprise that he constantly sees areas where the Utah defense- and particularly his position group could stand to improve. However, even with the details Shah still would like to see improved, he is also happy with the level of consistency with which the defense is starting to play at.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 3 Skyridge Shuts Down No. 16 Pleasant Grove In Road Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The third-ranked Skyridge Falcons had a terrific performance in their shutout win over No. 16 Pleasant Grove on the road on Thursday. #3 Skyridge 42 @ #16 Pleasant Grove 0 (Thurs.) It was an all-around performance for Skyridge on the road. Trent Call threw three...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Jaren Hall: Focus On Mental Health Equal To Focus On Physical Health

PROVO, Utah – Sports can be stressful, and it is more than just getting bumps and bruises. The mental aspect of the game is taxing. Only recently has the mental health side of the conversation entered the mainstream. Now, there is a lot more help for athletes when it comes to mental health and stress management.
PROVO, UT
BET

Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia

Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
PROVO, UT

