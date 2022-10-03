Read full article on original website
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Utes Climb In Week Five Of BIG-PAC Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are climbing up the BIG-PAC Power Poll after knocking off the Oregon State Beavers 42-16. BYU meanwhile slipped slightly after a somewhat underwhelming performance against the Utah State Aggies. Here’s a look at how the BIG-12 and the PAC-12 shake out in week...
kslsports.com
Week 6: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes play on big stages during Week 6 of the college football season. No. 16 BYU travels to Las Vegas to play the historic Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The contest will play played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The matchup is part of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series and is technically a home game for the Irish, despite it being played on a neutral field.
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising Meme Goes Viral, Now On A T-Shirt
SALT LAKE CITY- Cornerback Clark Phillips III and quarterback Cam Rising had really big days for the Utes last weekend against Oregon State which spurned on a funny meme that fans can now buy as a t-shirt. Step aside ‘Stepbrothers’, the “Ute Brothers” are in the house, and they definitely just became best friends.
kslsports.com
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU
LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
Bo Calvert on Facing His Brothers, Utah, Defensive Improvements
UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert talked with the media about getting ready to face his brothers this Saturday, the matchup against Utah, and the improvements on defense.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released
LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
kslsports.com
Kenneth Scott: This Moment Was Everything To Me
SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utah wide receiver Kenneth Scott has been a part of some of the biggest moments in Utah football history, but coming back to his alma mater and performing at halftime during Homecoming Week might top them all. Years after hanging up his cleats, Scott is one...
kslsports.com
The Utes Rally Behind Jaylen Dixon’s Success
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon has had a very unconventional path through his college career with the Utes. Dixon burst onto the scene in 2018 for Utah as the speedster they desperately needed at the position and followed it up with another productive year in 2019. Then...
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Cougars DB Coach Jernaro Gilford
PROVO, Utah – Jernaro Gilford feels blessed to be in the position he is at BYU as the defensive backs coach for the Cougs. Gilford’s playing career ended in 2004 due to injuries. He credits his wife for encouraging him to get into coaching. “She (his wife) was...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Players Rank New Black Threads As Best Uniform
PROVO, Utah – The new BYU football black uniforms are a hit among players. Honestly, these one-off uniform games are a thing to enhance the experience for players. It’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks. BYU will wear the black uniforms with a...
kslsports.com
Late Touchdown Lifts No. 1 Lehi Past No. 4 Timpview
SALT LAKE CITY – It was a battle of two top-five teams in the state with No. 1 Lehi pulling off a 28-24 win over No. 4 Timpview at home on Thursday night. #4 Timpview 24 @ #1 Lehi 28 (Thurs.) The Pioneers started the game with a touchdown...
kslsports.com
Sharrieff Shah: I’m So Happy With The Level Of Consistency
SALT LAKE CITY- Cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah is a stickler when it comes to details of the game, so it should come to no surprise that he constantly sees areas where the Utah defense- and particularly his position group could stand to improve. However, even with the details Shah still would like to see improved, he is also happy with the level of consistency with which the defense is starting to play at.
kslsports.com
No. 3 Skyridge Shuts Down No. 16 Pleasant Grove In Road Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The third-ranked Skyridge Falcons had a terrific performance in their shutout win over No. 16 Pleasant Grove on the road on Thursday. #3 Skyridge 42 @ #16 Pleasant Grove 0 (Thurs.) It was an all-around performance for Skyridge on the road. Trent Call threw three...
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall: Focus On Mental Health Equal To Focus On Physical Health
PROVO, Utah – Sports can be stressful, and it is more than just getting bumps and bruises. The mental aspect of the game is taxing. Only recently has the mental health side of the conversation entered the mainstream. Now, there is a lot more help for athletes when it comes to mental health and stress management.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
kslnewsradio.com
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
BET
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia
Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed delights fanatics and families alike
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. _This article was originally published on KSL Cars Resource Center. Read the original article here._. Another year, another awesome event by the city of Spanish Fork, Envision, and Utah County...
