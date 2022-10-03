Read full article on original website
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch holds the record for most wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (62). Kyle is the younger brother of 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, but Kyle's 60 Cup wins make him the winningest among all active drivers. Kyle Busch competes in each of the three NASCAR national races and drove full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with his iconic No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (per NASCAR).
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns in a terrifying crash at Talladega over the weekend. Anderson, who called the accident the "scariest moment of my racing career by far," thankfully survived the crash and is on the mend. He revealed on Monday night that he had to take a trip to the emergency room Sunday due to complications.
Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spoken on the phone with the WNBA star twice since she was arrested back in February. The first call she said it was "delightful just to hear her voice." The second was not quite as pleasant. "You could hear that she was not okay....
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
The NASCAR world held its collective breath over the weekend after Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson's fiery crash at Talladega. Anderson reportedly suffered second-degree burns to his face and body in the wreck, with the 31-year-old describing it as the “scariest moment of my racing career.”. On Tuesday, the...
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s property has got to be one of the coolest I’ve ever seen. For starters, he decided to build a real deal, massive 300-acre Old Western town out in the woods back in his single days, mainly so him and his friends didn’t destroy his actual house:
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
Kyle Busch and David Gilliland are moving their truck series teams to new manufacturers, causing a shakeup in driver lineups. The post Kyle Busch and David Gilliland Are Shaking up the Truck Series, Leaving Drivers Like Hailie Deegan in Limbo appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Two major NASCAR drivers are nearing very notable records as the 2022 season comes to a close. Who are these drivers and what records could be broken?
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
