ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Kyle Busch's Collection

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch holds the record for most wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (62). Kyle is the younger brother of 2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, but Kyle's 60 Cup wins make him the winningest among all active drivers. Kyle Busch competes in each of the three NASCAR national races and drove full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with his iconic No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (per NASCAR).
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Had To Go To Emergency Room Monday Night

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns in a terrifying crash at Talladega over the weekend. Anderson, who called the accident the "scariest moment of my racing career by far," thankfully survived the crash and is on the mend. He revealed on Monday night that he had to take a trip to the emergency room Sunday due to complications.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend

Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Allmendinger
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Continues To Pray For Veteran Driver Today

The NASCAR world held its collective breath over the weekend after Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson's fiery crash at Talladega. Anderson reportedly suffered second-degree burns to his face and body in the wreck, with the 31-year-old describing it as the “scariest moment of my racing career.”. On Tuesday, the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup#Nascar World Reacts#Athletic
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
GOLF
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
ComicBook

WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
625K+
Followers
78K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy