Read full article on original website
Related
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Family News
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has spoken on the phone with the WNBA star twice since she was arrested back in February. The first call she said it was "delightful just to hear her voice." The second was not quite as pleasant. "You could hear that she was not okay....
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo
On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Jordan Poole's Changed Behavior Sparked Fight With Draymond Green
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had issues build up prior to altercation at Golden State Warriors practice
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Golf.com
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL・
Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
Tiger Woods announces field for 2022 Hero World Challenge, including seven of the world's top-10 players
Professional golf’s best will be bound for the Bahamas once again this winter as Tiger Woods announced the initial field for his 2022 Hero World Challenge on Tuesday morning. Seventeen of the world’s top 21 players will tee it up Dec. 1-4 in Albany, Bahamas, including defending champion Viktor...
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Golf.com
Jim “Bones” Mackay has a hilarious story about when he started caddying for Justin Thomas
As far as caddies go, Jim “Bones” Mackay has had quite the run — and he’s not done yet. Mackay caddied for Phil Mickelson for over two decades, and the duo won five majors and 41 PGA Tour tournaments. Mackay picked up Justin Thomas’ bag full-time in September 2021, and they won the PGA Championship in May.
Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
Paige Spiranac Reveals Her 'Bucket List' Golf Courses
On Tuesday afternoon golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her bucket list of golf courses that she would like to play. Among the more popular choices on her list were Augusta National - home of the Masters - and Pine Vally. "So, of course, I have Augusta...
Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Weight Loss News
Shaquille O'Neal has always been a big man - vertically and horizontally. But he's apparently been working around the clock to get a little smaller in the latter area. Shaq has been hitting the gym and recently posted a photo on Instagram showing that he has a pretty decent set of abs. In the past, Shaq has sported a pretty rotund belly.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News
During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN, Bomani Jones News
Bomani Jones is going to be staying with ESPN for the foreseeable future. Jones and the network agreed to a contract extension that was officially announced on Wednesday morning. Jones will continue to be the host of his podcast titled The Right Time with Bomani Jones three times a week.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
625K+
Followers
78K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0