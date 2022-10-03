ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
Stephen Curry
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
GolfWRX

LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her 'Bucket List' Golf Courses

On Tuesday afternoon golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her bucket list of golf courses that she would like to play. Among the more popular choices on her list were Augusta National - home of the Masters - and Pine Vally. "So, of course, I have Augusta...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Weight Loss News

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a big man - vertically and horizontally. But he's apparently been working around the clock to get a little smaller in the latter area. Shaq has been hitting the gym and recently posted a photo on Instagram showing that he has a pretty decent set of abs. In the past, Shaq has sported a pretty rotund belly.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News

During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN, Bomani Jones News

Bomani Jones is going to be staying with ESPN for the foreseeable future. Jones and the network agreed to a contract extension that was officially announced on Wednesday morning. Jones will continue to be the host of his podcast titled The Right Time with Bomani Jones three times a week.
The Spun

