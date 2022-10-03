ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Ten potential head coaching candidates for Wisconsin football

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

A look at several potential candidates for the Wisconsin Badgers head coaching position following the dismissal of Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh made a somewhat surprising announcement on Sunday evening , dismissing head coach Paul Chryst from his role and handing the reigns to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for the rest of the football season.

The news came shortly after consecutive poor showings and increased fan frustration about the direction of the program.

McIntosh told local reporters during Sunday's press conference that he would undergo a full-coaching search to determine Chryst's long-term replacement, cranking the coaching carousel in full swing for the Badgers.

With that in mind, here is a list of ten potential candidates for the role.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard speaking with reporters back on local football media day.

Matt Belz, All Badgers

Jim Leonhard (current interim head coach)

I will preface this entire list by saying that I believe that Jim Leonhard will be the likely hire in Madison.

Chris McIntosh's decision to fire Paul Chryst at this point in the season affords McIntosh the opportunity to see what Leonhard can do the rest of the season, and I don't think you make a move at this time if that isn't part of the plan.

Leonhard's accolades and background have been well documented in the past, and he is one of the top young coordinators in college football. While he does not have head coaching experience, Leonhard is an incredibly smart individual and is intimately familiar with Madison and the university.

If the final seven (or more) games for Wisconsin go poorly over the next few months, maybe McIntosh explores more established head coaching options externally, but from everything I have heard and based on the timing of everything at play, Leonhard will have the inside track to take over permanently.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold motioning to a referee during a game against Iowa State.

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lance Leipold (current Kansas head coach)

The name that is generating the most buzz, outside of Leonhard, is current Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold is from Jefferson (Wis.) and spent years coaching at UW-Whitewater, both as an assistant and later as a head coach. Since his time winning multiple national championships at the DIII level, Leipold has found success at both Buffalo and now Kansas, where he has the Jayhawks undefeated through the team's first five games.

A veteran and experienced coaching candidate, Leipold makes sense on a number of levels as an offensive-minded coach who knows the state well and also spent time in Madison as a graduate assistant.

However, he is actually older than Paul Chryst at 58 (he coached my older brother at UW-Whitewater back in the late 1980s), and will have several other schools likely after him during this coaching cycle.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell watching his team from the sidelines against Tulsa.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell (current Cincinnati head coach)

One name that will consistently be brought up, for any high-profile head coach job in the Midwest is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

Fickell has found plenty of success at Cincinnati since taking over there and is a strong recruiter. The former Ohio State assistant has turned down several major suitors during the past couple of seasons though, and he has gone on record about his preference to stay in Cincinnati.

If Chris McIntosh is adamant about finding an established head coach, Fickell would arguably be one of the top candidates based on his coaching ability. I am not sure that interest would be reciprocated at this time, however.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watching warmups before his team plays BYU.

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda (current Baylor head coach)

Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is another sitting head coach that could receive a call from Chris McIntosh.

Aranda is an incredibly bright coach and is well respected across the coaching fraternity. A West coach guy, I am not sold that he would leave Baylor where there are recruiting advantages, but that does not mean there isn't a chance. The status of the Big 12 could open the door a bit for Aranda to consider leaving, but there is not a significant difference between going with Leonhard and choosing Aranda in many ways.

For that reason, I would think that Aranda to UW is unlikely.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren speaking into his headset against Charleston Southern.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Doeren (current North Carolina State head coach)

Another former Wisconsin defensive coordinator, Dave Doeren, could be a possibility.

He has led the NC State Wolfpack since 2013 and won two MAC Championships with Northern Illinois.

Doeren is older than many other options at 50 years old, but he was successful as a defensive coordinator in Madison. Doeren would not generate as much excitement as many of the other candidates, but he is an established option. I don't believe he is looking to leave, but his ties back to Wisconsin make him a possible name to at least know.

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis speaking with the referees while playing Georgia earlier this year.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Lewis (current head coach at Kent State)

Another external name to keep an eye on is current Kent State head coach Sean Lewis.

A former player at Wisconsin, Lewis has quickly risen through the coaching rankings. Known for his abilities as an offensive coordinator, he is someone that would undoubtedly be interested in the job. His 21-27 overall record at Kent State is not overly flashy, but he is a tremendous young coach that will likely be a Power 5 coach at some point down the line.

I am not sure that Chris McIntosh would make this move, but Lewis is a viable candidate based on his ties back to UW and early resume.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell watching warmups against Army.

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Jamey Chadwell (current Coastal Carolina head coach)

If Chris McIntosh is looking to bring in someone the complete opposite of Paul Chryst, then Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is an interesting candidate.

All of his coaching experience has come in the Southeast, but Chadwell is a great offensive mind and has built a winning culture at Coastal Carolina since taking over there.

Including 2022, Chadwell has a 27-3 record since 2020, and his offenses have been some of the most explosive in the entire country. The 2020 AP Coach of the Year, Chadwell brings a big personality and would certainly be a different voice for the program.

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock standing on the sidelines versus Kentucky.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Hammock (current Northern Illinois head coach)

Another former assistant coach at Wisconsin, Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock is someone to consider.

Hammock helped lead some of the most prolific running backs in Wisconsin program history and led Northern Illinois to a MAC title last season. Hammock is an NIU alum, but he would have to consider the opportunity if Chris McIntosh gives him a call.

The Huskies are only 1-4 so far this season, so it is unlikely, but Hammock is a gifted coach that his players rally around.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien working with quarterback Bryce Young.

Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bill O'Brien (former NFL head coach and current Alabama OC)

Once again, if Chris McIntosh is looking to spark the offense and is hoping for someone with head coaching experience, then Bill O'Brien is an option.

The current Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, O'Brien, helped lead Bryce Young to a Heisman Trophy in 2021 and took the Houston Texans to the NFL playoffs four times as a head coach.

O'Brien is 52 years old and last coached in the Big Ten back in 2013, but he could be the latest coach to rejuvenate his coaching career under Nick Saban.

I don't believe that this will be the move, but his name is out there for a reason, namely because he wants to be a head coach once again somewhere, and the Badgers have an opening.

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert standing on the sidelines with his team.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Dickert (current head coach at Washington State)

Another sitting head coach with ties back to the state of Wisconsin is Jake Dickert. He played college football at UW-Stevens Point and actually helped lead the Cougars over the Badger earlier this season. He is a young coach that people respect in the industry.

I would imagine there would be some interest on Dickert's side to come back to Wisconsin, but I am not sure about the fit and if McIntosh would be as interested. Once again, he is a former defensive coordinator, and I would assume that Leonhard would get the nod over him.

Other names to consider...

  • Justin Wilcox (current Cal HC and former Wisconsin defensive coordinator)
  • Matt Campbell (current Iowa State HC)
  • Matt Rhule (current Carolina Panthers HC)
  • Darrell Bevell (current Miami Dolphins passing-game coordinator and former UW quarterback
  • Mel Tucker (current Michigan State HC and former Wisconsin player)
  • Thomas Brown (current associate head coach with the LA Rams and former UW running backs coach)

Each of these I would consider longshots for various reasons, but I especially think that Rhule, Tucker, or Brown would be interesting hires based on their ability to recruit.

