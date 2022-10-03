ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The Biggest NFL Trades That Could Still Happen This Month

As the second month of the 2022 NFL season intensifies, front offices around the league will start to heavily consider trades. Early on, executives want to see if internal development can address any issues. But as the Nov. 1 deadline nears, teams may need to look beyond free agency for solutions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Could Miss Rest of Season with Hand Injury

The Texas A&M football team is coming off a disappointing 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last weekend, and things went from bad to worse Thursday. ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons reports that Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand that will sideline him for the foreseeable future could rule him out for the remainder of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bleacher Report

Drew Brees Eyes Return to Broadcasting, Discusses Possible 'ManningCast' Style Show

After taking a hiatus from broadcasting this season, Drew Brees is open to getting back in front of the camera. Appearing on the AP Pro Football Podcast (h/t the Associated Press), Brees said he "walked away with a pretty good skill set if I choose to go back and do it" and discussed the possibility of a ManningCast-style broadcast:
NFL
Bleacher Report

Sluggish Colts-Broncos Game Shows QB Trades Rarely Result in Quick Fix

We'll freely admit it. Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos looked like a stellar matchup over the summer. The Colts were coming off a nine-win season and added quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason. The Broncos had the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 and added a future Hall of Famer in Russell Wilson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to Return from Injury vs. Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start in Saturday's game against Oklahoma after returning from his shoulder injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Ewers suffered a left clavicle sprain in the the first quarter of the Longhorns' 20-19 loss against No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10 and has missed the last three games.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Scoot Henderson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury After Collision with Victor Wembanyama

G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson didn't return to Thursday's matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 after leaving the game because of a bone bruise, per multiple reports, and is day to day in his recovery. Scoot Henderson has a bone bruise and is day to day according to Mara...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bryce Young to Be Game-Time Decision for Alabama vs. Texas A&M Because of Injury

Alabama may not know if quarterback Bryce Young will be under center for Saturday's game against Texas A&M until right before kickoff. Head coach Nick Saban said the reigning Heisman Trophy winner did not suffer any structural damage to his right shoulder during the victory over Arkansas and threw during Wednesday's practice, but a decision on his status could come during pregame warmups.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
NFL

