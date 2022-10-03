ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Startled bear pins man to ground after he hears noise in yard, Colorado officials say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdiXe_0iKSv7Hy00

A man who went to check on a noise in his backyard was pinned to the ground by a startled bear, Colorado officials said.

The man investigated the noise around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in New Castle, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a news release.

He startled a bear that was outside his home, and the animal knocked him to the ground and held him down, officials said.

The man used one hand to shield his face while using his free hand to pull out his gun and fire three times at the bear, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries to his hand, arm and chest.

He told wildlife officials that he wasn’t sure if any bullets struck the bear, officials said. But wildlife officers couldn’t find the bear or any blood trails because of heavy rain.

The man had seen the bear in his yard for two days before the attack, officials said.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” area wildlife manager Kirk Oldham sad in the release. “We continue to see a lot of bear activity during the overnight hours as bears prepare for hibernation.”

Oldham said to yell, make noise or throw things at a bear if it’s around a home so it does not become comfortable in the area. This bear attack is the second one to happen in New Castle this year.

New Castle is about 170 miles west of Denver.

Hunter cuts himself while skinning a bear in Colorado. An SOS device saves him

‘Highly aggressive’ grizzly bear charges and bites vehicle in Montana, officials say

Brown bear attacks 9-year-old boy while hunting in Alaska, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Brown Bear#Bear Attacks#Sos
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

37K+
Followers
733
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy