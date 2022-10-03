Read full article on original website
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
What's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River.
Ann Arbor charter school closes as legal battle with former management company continues
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor charter school that lost its authorization while in the midst of a legal battle with its former management company is among four Michigan charter academies that have closed this year. Ann Arbor Learning Community, which is alleged in a lawsuit to have failed...
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
Airbnb hosts more likely to turn profit in Ann Arbor, study says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Airbnb hosts are more likely to turn a profit than in other cities, according to a study released by Home Advisor. Researchers from Home Advisor, a website connecting homeowners with home improvement and maintenance workers, compared daily mortgage costs to the average rate an Airbnb host earns renting out their space for one night. Ann Arbor ranked eighth for cities with the highest daily investment property profit margin.
Student made online threat that closed Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Washtenaw County middle school student who made a threat online that forced Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School to close this week has been identified and suspended by his school district. The Ann Arbor Police Department received a report of the social media threat late...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to charge your electric vehicle in downtown Ann Arbor? There’s a fee for that now
ANN ARBOR – The Downtown Development Authority has implemented an electric vehicle charging fee to use its downtown ChargePoint EV charging stations. According to the DDA, the fee -- $0.25 per kilowatt-hour -- is in place to “cover the cost of electricity and associated administration.”. The stations are...
Ann Arbor bans red-light turns at 50 intersections in downtown area
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with a ban on cars turning at red lights in the downtown area. City Council voted 9-2 this week to direct City Administrator Milton Dohoney to implement the new prohibition to reduce conflicts between cars and pedestrians at crosswalks.
themirrornewspaper.com
GPRS Moving Its Headquarters To Maumee, Adding 120 New Jobs In Arrowhead Park
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council has awarded a jobs grant to a national firm which is relocating its corporate headquarters to Arrowhead Park. The action was taken at the September 6 meeting of city council. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems LLC has purchased the former...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan farm owner says human waste contamination was ‘oversight,’ ‘not intentional’
HOMER, Mich. – The owner of a Michigan farm accused of using raw, untreated human waste on fields of produce, which triggered a widespread consumer alert, says the incident was an “oversight.”. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory after a...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
Saline’s Salt Springs Park reminds residents how the city got its name
SALINE, MI - Ask local historian and Saline Parks Commissioner Jim Peters for the story of Salt Springs Park, and he’ll offer to take you back thousands of years. “Well, I could start at the ice age, I’m not sure how much time you have,” he said in a recent interview.
