Allina mental health care workers go on strike

By Mark Freie, Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

Over 130 mental health care workers for Allina are going on strike in Fridley and Minneapolis as they fight for better pay and benefits, something they went on strike for as recently as May.

Kelly Benson, a senior mental health coordinator on the bargaining team, says that Allina's negotiators don't "respect" them.

"We want fair pay. We want good benefits. We want safety for patients and staff," Benson said. "How we get that is striking when Allina won't come to the table and won't listen to us."

Workers held a one-day strike to recognize Mental Health Awareness month four months ago, but representatives say there hasn't been any movement at the negotiating table.

"We keep coming to the table, and Allina keeps coming with nothing for us," Benson said. "When we get to that point, we're not making progress, and that is why this work stoppage happened."

