CT man sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison Monday for a 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash in Queens that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old man injured, officials said.

“In pleading guilty last month, the defendant admitted to causing the tragic death of a fellow motorist on a Queens highway,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Rules of the road are not mere suggestions, but laws that exist to help keep everyone on the road safe. The defendant has now been held to account for not abiding by these laws and sentenced by the Court for his actions.”

Early on September 11, 2021, Torrington, Connecticut resident Jorge Serrano was driving on the Long Island Expressway when he hit a moped and a dirt bike driven by Edwin Puma, court documents show.

After hitting Puma, Serrano dragged him about 100 yards on the highway, killing him. He then fled the scene of the crash, authorities said. The moped driver was taken to the hospital for a broken left leg.

Police later located Serrano and his car about two miles from the scene of the crash, partially parked on the curb and partially parked in the middle of the crosswalk at Maspeth Avenue and 61st Street in Maspeth.

Serrano was found with a blood ethanol level of .16, two times the legal limit. He was also driving without a valid license.

Last month, Serrano pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in Queens Supreme Court.