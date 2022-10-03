ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

CT man sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash in Queens

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSCud_0iKSuyRF00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison Monday for a 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash in Queens that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old man injured, officials said.

“In pleading guilty last month, the defendant admitted to causing the tragic death of a fellow motorist on a Queens highway,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Rules of the road are not mere suggestions, but laws that exist to help keep everyone on the road safe. The defendant has now been held to account for not abiding by these laws and sentenced by the Court for his actions.”

Early on September 11, 2021, Torrington, Connecticut resident Jorge Serrano was driving on the Long Island Expressway when he hit a moped and a dirt bike driven by Edwin Puma, court documents show.

After hitting Puma, Serrano dragged him about 100 yards on the highway, killing him. He then fled the scene of the crash, authorities said. The moped driver was taken to the hospital for a broken left leg.

Police later located Serrano and his car about two miles from the scene of the crash, partially parked on the curb and partially parked in the middle of the crosswalk at Maspeth Avenue and 61st Street in Maspeth.

Serrano was found with a blood ethanol level of .16, two times the legal limit. He was also driving without a valid license.

Last month, Serrano pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in Queens Supreme Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Torrington, CT
Crime & Safety
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Long Island#Ct#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy